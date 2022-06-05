8-year-old girl shot by 12-year-old neighbor playing with gun in Chicago backyard, police say

CHICAGO - A 12-year-old girl shot her 8-year-old neighbor after saying the gun was “not real,” in a Far South Side Saturday afternoon.

The 8-year-old was playing with her 7-year-old sister in a backyard in the 9100 block of South Paxton Avenue about 4 p.m. when their 12-year-old next-door neighbor came over and wanted the girls to play, according to a police report.

The 12-year-old went to her home briefly and returned with a gun and began playing with it, telling them: “it’s not real,” according to a police report.

The 12-year-old girl then fired a round into the ground and a fragment hit the 8-year-old, causing a graze wound to her right thigh, the report said. She was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Earlier, police said the victim was 6.

One shell casing was found and police located the 12-year-old girl’s mother but the gun has not been found.

Area Two Detectives were investigating.

