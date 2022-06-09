70-year-old Lyft driver carjacked by gunpoint in St. Clair County

FREEBURG — Three men called for a Lyft driver to pick them up in Freeburg, then stole his car at gunpoint, police said.

Freeburg Police Chief Mike Schutzenhofer said officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of Jefferson Road at about 6:48 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, the 70-year-old Lyft driver told them his 2008 Mercedes E350 had been taken by three Black males, possibly between 18 and 20 years old.

When the driver arrived on Jefferson Road, the three men were waving their hands to get his attention. They got the driver out of his car and displayed a weapon, he said.

The victim was not injured, Schutzenhofer said.

Capt. Matt Jany, director of the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, which has taken over the investigation, said police have not located the stolen vehicle. A photo of the vehicle has been released to the public.

The car had an Illinois registration number AD95642, but the tags may not still be on the car, Jany said.

Jany asks that anyone who thinks they may have spotted the car to call Investigator Clint Neff at 618-825-5428.

