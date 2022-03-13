 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

7 people shot at strip mall in Chicago, authorities say

  • 0

CHICAGO - Seven people were shot and injured Sunday afternoon in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood, authorities said.

The people were shot at a strip mall in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue a little after 3:30 p.m., police said.

EPA asks Illinois AG to ensure proper cleanup of oil spill

All of the victims were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department’s Twitter account.

Chicago police were expected to provide an update to reporters at the scene Sunday afternoon.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington girls hockey team wins March Meltdown championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News