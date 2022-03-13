7 people shot at strip mall in Chicago, authorities say

CHICAGO - Seven people were shot and injured Sunday afternoon in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood, authorities said.

The people were shot at a strip mall in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue a little after 3:30 p.m., police said.

All of the victims were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department’s Twitter account.

Chicago police were expected to provide an update to reporters at the scene Sunday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0