CHICAGO — A group of people were gathered Saturday morning in the Lincoln Park neighborhood when an argument started and someone opened fire, striking five victims, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened about 4:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Stockton Drive, Chicago police said.

At least three men got themselves to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition. A 44-year-old man suffered wounds throughout the body, a 27-year-old man also was shot multiple times to the body, as well as a 31-year-old, police said.

A 23-year-old man who also suffered multiple wounds to the body got himself to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The fifth victim, a 17-year-old girl, suffered a wound to the buttock, and was taken in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

