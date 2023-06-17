CHICAGO — A group of people were gathered Saturday morning in the Lincoln Park neighborhood when an argument started and someone opened fire, striking five victims, Chicago police said.
The shooting happened about 4:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Stockton Drive, Chicago police said.
At least three men got themselves to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition. A 44-year-old man suffered wounds throughout the body, a 27-year-old man also was shot multiple times to the body, as well as a 31-year-old, police said.
A 23-year-old man who also suffered multiple wounds to the body got himself to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
The fifth victim, a 17-year-old girl, suffered a wound to the buttock, and was taken in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has begun his first term leading the nation's third-largest city. Johnson struck a positive tone in his inaugural address after being sworn in Monday, even as he faces an influx of migrants in desperate need of shelter, pressure to build support among skeptical business leaders and summer months that historically bring a spike in violent crime. The former union organizer’s ability to turn many progressive proposals into solutions will be immediately tested. Public safety, economic growth across the city and housing affordability top his list of priorities.
Photos: Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election, late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with supporters after defeating Paul Vallas after the mayoral runoff election late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election, late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with supporters after defeating Paul Vallas after the mayoral runoff election late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with his family and supporters after defeating Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff election, late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Election 2023 Chicago Mayor
Supporters of Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson listen to him speak after he defeated Paul Vallas in the Chicago mayoral runoff election late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson celebrates with supporters after defeating Paul Vallas after the mayoral runoff election late Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Chicago.
PAUL BEATY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, right, speaks with owner Bobby Price Chicago during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2023
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2023
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - File
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, right, speaks with owner Bobby Price Chicago during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brandon Johnson - 2022
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.