5 things to know about Chicago police stalemate over vaccine mandate

Chicago Police President, Asks Officers to Defy Vaccine Mandate. Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara has called on his fellow law enforcement officers to take a stand in defying Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara has called on his fellow law enforcement officers to take a stand in defying Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The newly-implemented mandate is requiring city employees to report their vaccine status by the end of the week. Unvaccinated employees who refuse regular COVID-19 testing will be placed on unpaid leave. Catanzara reportedly recommended that officers immediately file for vaccine exemption status. . Catanzara has a long record of disciplinary violations in his time as a Chicago police officer. He is also an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump. Many members of the police union are expected to refuse the mandate, potentially causing a shortage of officers to patrol the city. It’s safe to say that the city of Chicago will have a police force at 50% or less for this weekend coming up, John Catanzara, President, Fraternal Order of Police Chicago, via interview with 'Chicago Sun-Times'. The FOP president has likened the mandate to Nazi Germany. This ain’t Nazi ... Germany… Step into the ... showers, the pills won’t hurt you, John Catanzara, President, Fraternal Order of Police Chicago, via interview with 'Chicago Sun-Times'. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has accused the Fraternal Order of Police of spreading misinformation. . The data is very clear. It is unfortunate that the FOP leadership has chosen to put out a counter-narrative. But the fact of the matter is, if you are not vaccinated, you are playing with your life, the life of your family, the life of your colleagues and members of the public, Lori Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago, via statement. The mayor insists that the city is equipped to deal with an repercussions cause by the mandate

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the police union are staring down a stalemate over the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Local Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara directed members to defy Friday’s deadline to report their shot status. The mayor warned of discipline if they do.

On Friday she took matters a step further, announcing the city’s law department has filed legal action seeking court intervention against the FOP and its President Catanzara “for engaging in, supporting, and encouraging a work stoppage or strike.” The union is not allowed to strike.

Catanzara and the FOP in turn filed their own lawsuit against the city, Lightfoot and Chicago police Superintendent David Brown.

What happens now? And what could this mean for public safety in a city coping with rising gun violence? We’ve broken it all down here:

