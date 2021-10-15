5 things to know about Chicago police stalemate over vaccine mandate

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the police union are staring down a stalemate over the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Local Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara directed members to defy Friday’s deadline to report their shot status. The mayor warned of discipline if they do.

On Friday she took matters a step further, announcing the city’s law department has filed legal action seeking court intervention against the FOP and its President Catanzara “for engaging in, supporting, and encouraging a work stoppage or strike.” The union is not allowed to strike.

Catanzara and the FOP in turn filed their own lawsuit against the city, Lightfoot and Chicago police Superintendent David Brown.

What happens now? And what could this mean for public safety in a city coping with rising gun violence? We’ve broken it all down here:

