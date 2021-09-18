5 dead, at least 10 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday afternoon, police say

CHICAGO — Five men were killed dead, and at least 12 others have been wounded in gun violence across the city since Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The latest fatal shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday in the Near North neighborhood in the 800 block of North Orleans Street, police said.

A 33-year-old man was standing next to his vehicle when he was approached by someone inside of a blue SUV who fired several shots at the man before fleeing the scene. The man was shot in the chest, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

About 2:40 a.m., a 21-year-old man was fatally wounded when a male gunman shot him after an argument with a female, police said.

According to police, the man was in the 3100 block of West Arthington Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood, when he was involved in a verbal confrontation when a male approached and fired multiple rounds before fleeing.

The man suffered wounds to the chest, arm and hip, and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About 12:50 a.m., a 31-year-old man was discovered lying unresponsive on the ground with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the torso in the 200 block of East 121st Place in the West Pullman neighborhood, police said.

The man was taken in serious condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

About 12:15 a.m., two men were fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood in the 1900 block of South St. Louis Avenue, police said.

Witnesses told police someone fired shots from a red vehicle and fled the scene. A 34-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, 29, suffered a wound to the eye and arm, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In other shootings overnight:

About 3:20 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man who was working the service window at a restaurant in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue in the Austin neighborhood when someone pulled out a handgun and fired shots, grazing the man to the torso. Police said the man refused to go to the hospital.

About 2:15 a.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was shot while he was standing outside in the 2400 block of West 24th Place in the Little Village neighborhood. He was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital with a wound to the hand, police said.

About 2:05 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was shot by someone inside of a red Jeep in the 2500 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood. The woman suffered wounds to the arm and wrist, and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

About 1:10 a.m., a male man described as in his 30s, got himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a wound to the abdomen. He was unable to give staff any details about the shooting because of the severity of his injuries, police said.

About 12:35 a.m., two men were shot while sitting on a porch in the 2600 block of North Melvina Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, police said. One man suffered a graze wound to the buttocks, and the other man was shot twice in a leg. Both were listed in good condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

About 11:40 p.m. Friday, a 36-year-old man was shot in the Rogers Park neighborhood in the 2400 block of West Lunt Avenue. Police said the man was sitting in a parked vehicle when someone opened fire, striking him in the leg. He got himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

About the same time in the West Englewood neighborhood, a 35-year-old man was shot in a foot in the the 1500 block of West Marquette Road. He was taken in good condition to Advocate Trinity Hospital, police said.

About 11:35 p.m., a 46-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the arm at a bar in the 300 block of West Erie Street in the Gold Coast neighborhood. Police said an unidentified man was upset about not being allowed inside the bar, and returned in a black sedan and fired at security standing at the front door. The gunman attempted to flee but was caught, and a weapon was recovered, police said.

About 9:10 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot while he was sitting on his steps in the 200 block of North Hamlin Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. He suffered a wound to the abdomen, and was listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital, police said.

