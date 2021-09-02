4th Chicago cop in weeks arrested on excessive force charges

CHICAGO — A Chicago police lieutenant on Thursday became the fourth member of the department to appear in court on felony charges in recent weeks, with prosecutors accusing him of shoving his flashlight into the buttocks of a teenage carjacking suspect, but over his clothes.
Lt. Wilfredo Roman, a 21-year department veteran, faces charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct. He was ordered released from custody on his written promise to appear in court.
The police department said in a statement that after Roman was stripped of his police powers after he surrendered to its internal affairs bureau on Wednesday night. It also said he could face further discipline pending the outcomes of the criminal and administrative investigations.
During the hearing, Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Mary McDonnell said the alleged assault happened on Feb. 9, shortly after Roman, 44, spotted the teen and another teen inside a car that had been stolen at gunpoint minutes earlier. The pair immediately jumped from the vehicle and ran, with Roman chasing them on foot.
The suspects were taken into custody by other officers a short time later and, according to McDonnell, Roman shoved the flashlight between the buttocks of one of the teens while he was lying handcuffed on the ground, and said as he walked away, "That's what you get for carjacking."
In response to a question from Cook County Judge Arthur Willis, McDonnell acknowledged that the flashlight did not penetrate the teen's clothing or skin.
Roman's attorney, James McKay, seized on that point, telling the judge that the teen, whom he described as an armed carjacker, was not injured during the altercation.
"There was no intent whatsoever on Lt. Roman's part to harm or provoke anybody," McKay said. "Indeed, the carjacker was provoking innocent citizens that night and put the gun to the head of a 48-year-old innocent man who was warming up his car that night."
According to a proffer filed by the state's attorney's office in the case, the teen has been charged in juvenile court with aggravated vehicular hijacking and the unlawful use of a weapon.
McKay characterized Roman as a highly decorated officer who has never been disciplined or arrested. But, the Chicago Tribune, citing court records, reported that Roman has been sued over allegations of misconduct a number of times. One of the lawsuits was filed by a man who was shot by Roman and at least three other officers during a chase. That case was settled for $200,000.
Roman's arrest came a day after two other officers, Victor Guebara and Jeffery Shafer, appeared in court on aggravated battery and official misconduct charges after they allegedly beat a teenager they were trying to arrest in January after a car chase. Both of them were ordered released from custody on their written promises to appear in court.
And in early August, Officer Melvina Bogard, who shot an unarmed man as he tried to escape capture by running up an escalator in a subway station last year, was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.
1 of 16
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, shakes hands with Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, as he crosses the aisle to speak with her after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, holds her hand over her heart as she is thanked by Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, talks with Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, asks Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, to pull the resolution on the Illinois legislative maps proposal from the record because of alleged factual errors during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, right, hugs Illinois State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, left, on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives prior to debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Chicago, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago, gives his remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, talks with Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, center, gets a standing ovation after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, gives his remarks on the omnibus energy bill on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, shakes hands with Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, center, is congratulated after the omnibus energy bill passes the Illinois Senate in the early morning hours at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, talks with Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Lawmakers returned for a one-day special session Tuesday to adjust district boundaries to reflect updated 2020 U.S. Census data and to try to reach compromise on an energy bill.
1 of 16
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, shakes hands with Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, as he crosses the aisle to speak with her after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, holds her hand over her heart as she is thanked by Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, talks with Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, asks Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, to pull the resolution on the Illinois legislative maps proposal from the record because of alleged factual errors during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, right, hugs Illinois State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, left, on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives prior to debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Chicago, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, gives her remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago, gives his remarks on the Illinois legislative maps proposal during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, talks with Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, during debate on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislative Redistricting
Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, center, gets a standing ovation after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, gives his remarks on the omnibus energy bill on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, gives her remarks on the omnibus energy bill on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, shakes hands with Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, center, is congratulated after the omnibus energy bill passes the Illinois Senate in the early morning hours at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, talks with Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois state Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP