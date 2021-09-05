48 people shot in weekend gun violence in Chicago through Sunday morning

CHICAGO — At least 10 children and teenagers were among the 48 shot in Chicago through Sunday morning, according to information provided by police.

The youngest child shot was a 4-year-old boy who was in critical condition after gunfire from outside went through the window of his residence in Woodlawn Friday night. The boy was shot twice in the head, police said in a media notification.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, a 14-year-old boy was shot while standing outside in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue in Little Village. The teen was shot at by someone in a white vehicle who then fled the scene, police said. He was shot in the thigh and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were both shot while sitting inside a vehicle in the first block of East 55th Street in the Washington Park neighborhood around 2 a.m., police said. The boy was shot in the back and the man was shot in the leg. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.

A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking outside in the 7000 block of South Sangamon Street in Englewood. Police said the boy saw someone with a gun drive by in a white Honda around 10:25 p.m. The boy then heard shots and felt pain; he suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, authorities said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was in fair condition, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was in serious condition after being shot in the head in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police said the boy was inside a residence in the 8500 block of South Marquette Avenue, near the basement, when he was struck by unknown gunfire about 7:50 p.m.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

A 12-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were shot while standing outside a business in the 2900 block of West Fulton Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said a vehicle approached the children and two people inside it shot at them, shortly after 3:20 p.m.

Both children were in good condition at Rush University Medical Center, police said. The girl was shot in the calf and ankle while the boy suffered a graze wound to his hip.

A 25-year-old man was also injured in the shooting; he took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was also in good condition, police said.

In total, at least 48 people were shot, two of them fatally, between around 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Sunday. In other shootings:

Two men suffered gunshot wounds during an attack in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Police did not immediately have details about the men’s ages, injuries or their conditions. One man was being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital and the other was being treated at Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 23-year-old man was killed after being shot in the Brighton Park neighborhood shortly before 5:30 a.m. Police said the man was stopped at a traffic light in the 3700 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone in an SUV stopped next to his vehicle and talked to him. When the light turned green, the 23-year-old began to drive, and the person in the SUV fired shots at him. The man was shot once in the head and pronounced on the scene in the 5500 block of South Albany Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood. The shooter fled and had not been caught, police said.

An argument between two men in West Lawn led to several people being shot around 3:50 a.m., police said. Two of the men who were shot in the 3600 block of West 67th Street, 35 and 24, were in critical condition. The older man was at Holy Cross Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds throughout his body; the younger man was at Advocate Christ Medical Center after being shot in the head. A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg and also taken to Advocate Christ, where his condition was stabilized.

Shortly after 3:40 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot behind the ear in South Shore. Police said the man was walking in the 7200 block of South Cornell Avenue when he heard shots fired and felt pain. The man took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

About 3:40 a.m., a man, 30, was shot multiple times throughout his body while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 500 block of East 75th Street in Park Manor. Police said the man took himself to St. Bernard Hospital and was later transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

A 24-year-old woman was shot while sitting in a parked car around 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Lawndale Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said. She was shot in the foot and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition.

A woman, 27, was shot in the University Village/Little Italy neighborhood around 3 a.m. Police said the woman was outside in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street when she heard shots and felt pain. She was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man was shot four times in the leg while standing outside in the 10700 block of South Avenue J in the East Side neighborhood around 2:35 a.m., police said. He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair condition. He told police he did not see a gunman.

Around 12:10 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in the back of the head while traveling in the back seat of a car in the 2900 block of North Lawndale Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood. Police said the man was shot at by two people on motorcycles who then fled the scene. The man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Two young men, 18 and 20, were shot around 12:05 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Ada Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said. Both were shot in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. They declined to provide further details about the shooting, police said.

A man, 41, was shot around 11:50 p.m. Saturday in Lawndale. Police found the man lying between two parked vehicles in the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue, they said; he had been shot in the chest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead at 12:56 a.m.

A man, 28, was shot while driving in the South Loop around 11:45 p.m. Police said the man was driving in the 500 block of South Wabash Avenue when he was shot in the foot, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and strike a light post. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in good condition. Police said the man stated the gunman was wearing a white hooded sweater and was inside a white vehicle.

Shortly after 10:50 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot while walking outside in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood. Police said the man was shot in the hip and arm and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

A woman, 26, was shot while walking through an alley in the 7000 block of South Justine Street in the Englewood neighborhood around 10:40 p.m. Police said the woman was shot once in each leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Around 10 p.m., two men, 18 and 26, were shot in the 11400 block of South Throop Street in the Morgan Park neighborhood. A gunman attempted to flee the scene but was placed in custody, police said. Both men were shot in the hip and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. A weapon was recovered, and charges were pending.

A CTA bus driver, 34, was physically attacked and then shot in the Loop shortly before 9 p.m., police said. The shooting occurred in the first block of East Washington Street. The driver was shot in the jaw and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. A gunman was in custody and a gun was recovered, police said. Charges are pending.

Shortly after 8:10 p.m., two people — a woman, 40, and a man, 56 — were shot near a parking lot in the 900 block of East 79th Street in Grand Crossing. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his side and the woman suffered shots to her foot. The woman was in fair condition and the man was in good condition, both at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Around 8:05 p.m., a man, 29, was shot while outside in the 1400 block of South Kolin Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the man was shot at by someone in a silver-colored vehicle. He was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

A 28-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen and back while standing outside in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said the man was standing near the sidewalk shortly before 12:50 p.m. when two people exited a vehicle and shot at him with a handgun. The man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital.

