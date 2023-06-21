ASSOCIATED PRESS
CHICAGO — An apparent hit-and-run collision Tuesday evening injured four pedestrians, two critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, where the Chicago White Sox were preparing to play the Texas Rangers, and a related traffic incident injured four others, authorities said.
The pedestrians were injured just after 6:20 p.m., Chicago police and fire officials said. It wasn't immediately clear whether the pedestrians were headed to the ball game. The game had a 7:10 p.m. start time.
One of the pedestrians held onto the car as it fled the scene before the vehicle was stopped by an ambulance on the nearby Dan Ryan Expressway, officials said. The person clinging to the car and one of the three outside the stadium were in critical condition.
The other two pedestrians were in serious condition, officials said.
Four people inside the vehicle were taken to hospitals in fair to serious condition, news outlets quoted authorities as saying. It wasn't clear how they were injured.
A statement from the Chicago White Sox offered condolences for the injured pedestrians and expressed gratitude for the police, fire officials and fans who responded to the collision.
"Our hearts go out to the four fans who were injured this evening, their families and friends, as well as the fans who witnessed the incident on their way to a baseball game," the statement said.
Mass shootings and violence killed and wounded people across the United States this weekend, including at least 60 shot in the Chicago area alone.
