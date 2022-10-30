 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 hospitalized after reports of multiple overdoses at Chicago nightclub

CHICAGO - Four people were hospitalized in critical condition early Sunday after reportedly overdosing at a River North nightclub, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday, fire officials responded to Sound Bar at 226 W. Ontario St. after reports of multiple overdoses inside the nightclub.

Two men were taken to Rush University Medical Center, while another man and a woman were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. All four were in critical condition, according to fire officials.

No further information was immediately available.

