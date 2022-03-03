3rd suspect in Springfield triple homicide arrested

SPRINGFIELD — A third person has been arrested in the shooting deaths of three people whose bodies were found in a Springfield house last summer, officials said.

Larry McClain Jr., of Springfield, was arrested on Wednesday by the Springfield police and the U.S. marshals assigned to the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reported.

McClain is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of obstruction of justice in the August shooting deaths of Savante English, 27, and Keyera Gant, 25, both of Springfield, and Bryant K. Williams, 27, of Houston. The three were killed in a house rented by English, with authorities saying all three were shot multiple times.

McClain appeared in court on Thursday and a judge ordered that his bond remain at $5 million, according to Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright. The attorney who represented McClain at the hearing, Mark Wykoff, did not immediately return a call for comment.

McClain's arrest comes just days after two residents of nearby Jacksonville — 21-year-old Kelton C. Galmore and 33-year-old Joseph W. Hembrough — were arrested in Morgan County and also charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

