 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

3 wounded in Saturday shooting near Shedd Aquarium

  • 0

CHICAGO - Three men were wounded, one critically, early Saturday morning in a shooting near the Shedd Aquarium, Chicago police said.

Initially, police said a 20-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk along the lake in the 1200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he heard shots and felt pain.

Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, and applied a seal to his injury. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Illinois pushing to regulate non-tobacco nicotine products

Later, police said a 19-year-old man was shot in the face at the same location, and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital. A third victim, 18, suffered a leg wound and was reported in good condition at Stroger.

No one was in custody for the shootings, and detectives were investigating.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Dozens gather downtown to demand gun regulation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News