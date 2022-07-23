3 shot while attending funeral in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO - Three people who were attending a funeral in Roseland were shot Saturday afternoon, police said.
About 2:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting near 108th and State streets where three people had been shot, the Chicago Police Department said in a media notification.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, shoulder and leg, a 37-year-old man was shot in the upper right thigh and a 25-year-old man was shot in the upper right side of his back, police said. All three men were taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.
The men were standing outside when a gray sedan drove by and someone inside the car shot them, police said. No one is in custody and police continue to investigate.
Photos: Scenes from wildfire near Yosemite National Park
A structure burns as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A wildfire called the Oak Fire burns east of Midpines in Mariposa County, Calif., Friday, July 22, 2022. The fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park erupted Friday afternoon and prompted evacuations even as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP)
High winds cause tree canopies to flare up as a wildfire burns east of Midpines in Mariposa County, Calif., Friday, July 22, 2022. The fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park erupted Friday afternoon and prompted evacuations even as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP)
Tree canopies erupt into flame on a mountain side as a wildfire called the Oak Fire burns east of Midpines in Mariposa County, Calif., Friday, July 22, 2022. The fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park erupted Friday afternoon and prompted evacuations even as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP)
U.S. Forest firefighters stand along Triangle Road watching a wildfire called the Oak Fire burn east of Midpines in Mariposa County, Calif., Friday, July 22, 2022. The fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park erupted Friday afternoon and prompted evacuations even as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP)
Firefighter Justin Montgomery defends a home on Triangle Road as the Oak Fire burns in unincorporated Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Ethan Swope/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Flames leap from trees as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
An air tanker flies above the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A firefighter runs to extinguish flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. Crews were able to to stop it from reaching an adjacent home. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. Crews were able to to stop it from reaching an adjacent home. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Firefighters help an elderly man from his car, seen at right, after he crashed into a ditch while driving away from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Chance walks away from a car that crashed into a ditch while driving away from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. Chance gave the elderly driver a ride out of the fire evacuation zone. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A firefighter removes a jacket from a car that crashed into a ditch while driving away from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. A police officer gave the elderly driver a ride out of the fire evacuation zone. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Flames rise above Darrah Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A plane drops retardant while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Firefighter Joanna Jimenez holds a dog she found wandering in a fire evacuation zone as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Smoke from the Oak Fire rises above Mariposa in Mariiposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
