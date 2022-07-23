 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 shot while attending funeral in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO - Three people who were attending a funeral in Roseland were shot Saturday afternoon, police said.

About 2:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting near 108th and State streets where three people had been shot, the Chicago Police Department said in a media notification.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, shoulder and leg, a 37-year-old man was shot in the upper right thigh and a 25-year-old man was shot in the upper right side of his back, police said. All three men were taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

The men were standing outside when a gray sedan drove by and someone inside the car shot them, police said. No one is in custody and police continue to investigate.

