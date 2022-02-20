3 injured in shooting at after-hours party at Chicago office

CHICAGO — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an after-hours party at an office on Chicago's northwest side, according to police.

A gunman entered the office around 1:10 a.m. and opened fire. A 29-year-old man was struck in the chest. Another man and woman, both 30, were each shot in the leg. All were hospitalized in fair condition.

No one was in custody Sunday. Police did not release details on a motive.

A company manager listed in state records did not have further details about what happened.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that city records show there are no active business licenses at the address where the shooting happened.

