 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

3 injured in shooting at after-hours party at Chicago office

  • 0

CHICAGO — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an after-hours party at an office on Chicago's northwest side, according to police.

A gunman entered the office around 1:10 a.m. and opened fire. A 29-year-old man was struck in the chest. Another man and woman, both 30, were each shot in the leg. All were hospitalized in fair condition.

How a little-known provision in the Illinois crime bill could upend the Cook County sheriff’s race

No one was in custody Sunday. Police did not release details on a motive.

A company manager listed in state records did not have further details about what happened.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that city records show there are no active business licenses at the address where the shooting happened.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Thin Mints. Caramel deLites. Do-si-dos. Lemon-Ups. All are sweet staples of the Girl Scout cookie selling season, which carries into April.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News