 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

3 Illinois residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

  • 0

CHICAGO — Three more Illinois residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol after investigators determined that their mobile devices were inside the building that day.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that each man was charged with misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

They were identified as brothers Anthony Carollo, 23, of Lockport, Jeremiah Carollo, 45, of Glen Carbon, and their cousin, Cody Vollan, 31, of Lockport.

El Salvador seeks Illinois farms for skilled, H-2A workers

The three are among more than 725 people arrested nationwide in what federal authorities say is likely the largest criminal investigation and prosecution in U.S. history. Their arrests bring the number of Illinois residents charged in the attack to at least 23, according to the Sun-Times.

While most of the arrests have been made after someone provided information to investigators, these were made, according to a statement of facts filed in federal court, after law enforcement "became aware" of the mobile devices based on information collected through a search warrant served on Google. The FBI identified the three by comparing their driver's license photos with images of the three inside the building during the attack.

Then, according to the document, the men admitted to investigators they were inside the Capitol that day.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike gave an update on COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. See the full news conference here.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jailed French tourist to appear in Iran court on spying charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News