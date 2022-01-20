3 Illinois residents charged in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

CHICAGO — Three more Illinois residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol after investigators determined that their mobile devices were inside the building that day.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that each man was charged with misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

They were identified as brothers Anthony Carollo, 23, of Lockport, Jeremiah Carollo, 45, of Glen Carbon, and their cousin, Cody Vollan, 31, of Lockport.

The three are among more than 725 people arrested nationwide in what federal authorities say is likely the largest criminal investigation and prosecution in U.S. history. Their arrests bring the number of Illinois residents charged in the attack to at least 23, according to the Sun-Times.

While most of the arrests have been made after someone provided information to investigators, these were made, according to a statement of facts filed in federal court, after law enforcement "became aware" of the mobile devices based on information collected through a search warrant served on Google. The FBI identified the three by comparing their driver's license photos with images of the three inside the building during the attack.

Then, according to the document, the men admitted to investigators they were inside the Capitol that day.

