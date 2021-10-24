3 charged with attempted murder of Rockford police officer

ROCKFORD — Three people have been charged in what authorities characterize as an attempted murder of a Rockford police officer.

The three males, ranging in age from 18 to 21, face attempted murder of a police officer and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the Rockford Register Star.

Rockford police allege that an officer was patrolling around 6 p.m. Thursday when he saw a stolen vehicle. The officer started following the vehicle when it allegedly turned around and the occupants began firing with handguns, striking the police vehicle several times and pursuing it.

Police were able to stop the vehicle later after tips from the public and help from area police departments.

"The men and women of the police department do an outstanding job serving and protecting this community," Police Chief Carla Redd said. "I appreciate the public stepping up, and we look forward to continuing to work side-by-side to make Rockford a safer place."

Those charged were 21-year-old Chistopher Stucke, 19-year-old Maurice Citchen and 18-year-old Jade Carter. It was immediately unclear if they had attorneys. Listed phone numbers could not be located Sunday.

