Two teens were shot near the Illinois Institute of Technology’s campus on Thursday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The boys, 16 and 17, had been walking down the street at 4:28 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Wabash Avenue when a gray-colored Chevy Impala drove past them. Then, someone got out of the car and shot them, police said.

The gunshots grazed the 16-year-old boy’s arm. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition while the older boy was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the left side of his body, police said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and nobody was in custody, police said.

