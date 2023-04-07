Two teens were shot near the Illinois Institute of Technology’s campus on Thursday afternoon, Chicago police said.
The boys, 16 and 17, had been walking down the street at 4:28 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Wabash Avenue when a gray-colored Chevy Impala drove past them. Then, someone got out of the car and shot them, police said.
The gunshots grazed the 16-year-old boy’s arm. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition while the older boy was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the left side of his body, police said.
Detectives are investigating the shooting and nobody was in custody, police said.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin spoke on the floor of the Senate on Monday, July 26, about gun violence in Chicago. "It's mass killing on a regular basis in that great city," he said. "Much of it’s concentrated in sections of the city, but it’s starting to spread, because it is so darn easy for a person to get their hands on a gun in that city."
