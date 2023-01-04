2 sentenced in death of Chicago woman hit by stray bullet

CHICAGO — Two men have been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for the gang-related shooting death of a Chicago woman who was hit by a stray bullet as she was out shopping with her young sons.
A Cook County judge sentenced Bryant Mitchell, 27, and Marco Zabala, 28, on Tuesday after a jury convicted them last summer of first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Candice Dickerson and a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Mitchell was sentenced to 56 years in prison and Zabala to 51, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Dickerson, a mother of three and a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, was at a store in April 2019 looking for a new cellphone to reward one of her sons for his educational achievements.
She was talking to a store employee and standing near two of her sons, then ages 10 and 12, when a bullet came through a store window and struck her in the head. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Mitchell and Zabala, who prosecutors said were members of the Satan's Disciples street gang, were charged in Dickerson's death in May 2019.
Video of the attack showed the Chicago men and another Satan's Disciples member flashing rival gang signs at some men in a car moments before Zabala retrieved a gun and handed it to Mitchell, who fired five shots at the car, authorities said.
Baby names that dropped in popularity the most in 2021
Like all fads, the popularity of certain baby names changes. What was all the rage during your parents' generation will not necessarily be popular today.
In 1990, Jessica topped the list as the most popular female baby name. In 2021, the name Jessica dropped in popularity to #481.
Social media and pop culture sometimes play a role in naming trends. For example, the name Karen dropped by 263 spots in popularity in 2021, after Karen became a slang word synonymous with entitled white women captured on video
exploiting their privilege under the guise of victimhood. Also on the downswing, names ending in "yn"—Jaxtyn, Korbyn, Carolyn, and Lauryn are just some examples of names that dropped in popularity in 2021. Often, parents are eschewing less popular names. Stacker ranked the top 50 baby names that dropped in popularity in 2021, using data from the Social Security Administration. By subtracting the name's 2020 rank from its 2021 rank, Stacker determined the decrease in each name's popularity (rank indicates where the name fell on the list of popular baby names). In the event of a tie, Stacker used the 2021 rank.
Many of the names that decreased in popularity are considered
gender-neutral, though the Social Security Administration considers sex and gender binary variables. Male and female designations were determined using the gender selected on Social Security card applications. You may also like: What marriage was like the year you were born
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#50. Genesis (male)
- 2021 rank: 973
- 2020 rank: 827
- Change: 146
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#49. Kyleigh (female)
- 2021 rank: 981
- 2020 rank: 835
- Change: 146
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#48. Kellan (male)
- 2021 rank: 835
- 2020 rank: 688
- Change: 147
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#47. Annabella (female)
- 2021 rank: 1000
- 2020 rank: 851
- Change: 149
Canva
#45. Korbin (male)
- 2021 rank: 859
- 2020 rank: 709
- Change: 150
javi_indy // Shutterstock
#44. Elyse (female)
- 2021 rank: 869
- 2020 rank: 719
- Change: 150
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#43. Tori (female)
- 2021 rank: 995
- 2020 rank: 845
- Change: 150
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#42. Brylee (female)
- 2021 rank: 935
- 2020 rank: 781
- Change: 154
Anna Kraynova // Shutterstock
#40. Haylee (female)
- 2021 rank: 942
- 2020 rank: 786
- Change: 156
riggleton // Shutterstock
#39. Kamilah (female)
- 2021 rank: 979
- 2020 rank: 823
- Change: 156
marina shin // Shutterstock
#38. Esperanza (female)
- 2021 rank: 1108
- 2020 rank: 951
- Change: 157
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#37. Kenia (female)
- 2021 rank: 1081
- 2020 rank: 923
- Change: 158
Flashon Studio // Shutterstock
#35. Ermias (male)
- 2021 rank: 814
- 2020 rank: 647
- Change: 167
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#34. Avah (female)
- 2021 rank: 825
- 2020 rank: 657
- Change: 168
Anant Jadhav // Shutterstock
#33. Darwin (male)
- 2021 rank: 1073
- 2020 rank: 904
- Change: 169
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#32. Queen (female)
- 2021 rank: 1134
- 2020 rank: 965
- Change: 169
George Rudy // Shutterstock
#30. London (male)
- 2021 rank: 1034
- 2020 rank: 864
- Change: 170
Fotonium // Shutterstock
#29. Madalynn (female)
- 2021 rank: 1170
- 2020 rank: 997
- Change: 173
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#28. Novah (female)
- 2021 rank: 743
- 2020 rank: 569
- Change: 174
StockImageFactory.com // Shutterstock
#27. Tinsley (female)
- 2021 rank: 892
- 2020 rank: 718
- Change: 174
Olena Chukhil // Shutterstock
#25. Kamryn (male)
- 2021 rank: 1029
- 2020 rank: 855
- Change: 174
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. Juelz (male)
- 2021 rank: 1008
- 2020 rank: 829
- Change: 179
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#23. Lauryn (female)
- 2021 rank: 895
- 2020 rank: 715
- Change: 180
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#22. Korbyn (male)
- 2021 rank: 1177
- 2020 rank: 995
- Change: 182
bendao // Shutterstock
#20. Marley (male)
- 2021 rank: 1130
- 2020 rank: 942
- Change: 188
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#19. Bentlee (male)
- 2021 rank: 1082
- 2020 rank: 889
- Change: 193
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#18. Hakeem (male)
- 2021 rank: 1155
- 2020 rank: 959
- Change: 196
Miramiska // Shutterstock
#17. Ensley (female)
- 2021 rank: 789
- 2020 rank: 590
- Change: 199
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#15. Elliot (female)
- 2021 rank: 773
- 2020 rank: 572
- Change: 201
Haywiremedia // Shutterstock
#14. Tristen (male)
- 2021 rank: 1056
- 2020 rank: 854
- Change: 202
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#13. Lyanna (female)
- 2021 rank: 969
- 2020 rank: 766
- Change: 203
2p2play // Shutterstock
#12. Meilani (female)
- 2021 rank: 1094
- 2020 rank: 886
- Change: 208
Anant Jadhav // Shutterstock
#10. Alexa (female)
- 2021 rank: 442
- 2020 rank: 229
- Change: 213
HTeam // Shutterstock
#9. Itzayana (female)
- 2021 rank: 971
- 2020 rank: 757
- Change: 214
photoDiod // Shutterstock
#8. Nathalie (female)
- 2021 rank: 1133
- 2020 rank: 912
- Change: 221
Stephan Schlachter // Shutterstock
#7. Keily (female)
- 2021 rank: 1080
- 2020 rank: 853
- Change: 227
Inara Prusakova // Shutterstock
#5. Karsyn (male)
- 2021 rank: 954
- 2020 rank: 700
- Change: 254
Anna Kraynova // Shutterstock
#4. Karen (female)
- 2021 rank: 1091
- 2020 rank: 828
- Change: 263
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#3. Jaxtyn (male)
- 2021 rank: 935
- 2020 rank: 586
- Change: 349
Stasia04 // Shutterstock
#2. Denise (female)
- 2021 rank: 1233
- 2020 rank: 873
- Change: 360
Pushish Images // Shutterstock
