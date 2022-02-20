2 Rock Island County correctional officers charged with battery identified

The incident occurred Jan. 30 among the two corrections officers and the inmate inside the Rock Island County Jail. The incident was immediately reported to the Sheriff's Department supervisors, and an internal investigation was opened. The two correctional officers involved were placed on administrative leave.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos asked the city of Rock Island Police Department and the State's Attorney's Office to conduct an independent criminal investigation, according to a news release from the state's attorney's office.
The aggravated battery charges were filed Friday, and bond was set.
Last year, two female Rock Island County corrections officers, Alondra Valtierra-Martinez, 25, and Mackenzie Martin, 24, were accused of battering an incarcerated woman on Jan. 29, 2021.
Both women have since pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of battery.
Valtierra-Martinez was sentenced to one year on conditional discharged during a hearing Feb. 3 in Rock Island County Circuit Court, according to circuit court electronic records.
Martin was sentenced to one year's supervision during a sentencing hearing Jan. 11, according to circuit court electronic records.
