$2 million settlement advances in death of Chicago woman hit by car during police pursuit

CHICAGO - The family of a woman killed when she was struck by a car whose driver was fleeing Chicago police is in line for a $2 million payment.

The City Council Finance Committee approved the settlement Monday for the family of Julia Callaway, who died in May 2018 when a car swerved onto the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue.

Callaway’s family sued the city, claiming it was reckless for police to chase the Nissan driven by 22-year-old Curtis Pugh. Police had stopped the car minutes earlier after an officer said he smelled marijuana emanating from the vehicle, but Pugh sped away and a pursuit began, authorities said.

An officer also told police dispatch that police were going after the Nissan because they believed someone inside had a gun, even though police had only seen one of the passengers shrug his shoulder in a way that suggested he had a firearm, city attorney Jeff Levine told aldermen Monday. Police saw no gun, and Callaway’s family argued making that assertion was also reckless.

After Pugh crashed the car and he and two others fled on foot, police recovered no firearm, Levine said.

Callaway, 55, was survived by a husband, David Brown, who ministered at Shiloh Baptist Church, and two adult daughters.

Pugh, initially charged with murder, pleaded guilty in 2020 to aggravated driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of an accident, according to Cook County court records. He remains behind bars.

Also Monday, the committee approved a $250,000 settlement for a man who was already awarded $10.75 million after he was shot by a Chicago police officer on New Year’s Eve 2014. The additional payment was for the emotional distress suffered by Michael Williamson following the shooting.

Williamson said Officer Wilfredo Ortiz shot him for no reason, as Ortiz responded to a call of shots fired and found Williamson standing on a porch at the address, according to Levine. Williamson said he was unarmed, and someone else on the property had fired the gun.

And aldermen advanced a $250,000 payment to the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois for attorneys fees in its lawsuit against the city alleging that Chicago police violated the state civil rights act by responding more slowly to 911 calls in neighborhoods with large minority populations. The suit was filed in 2011, and the city also agreed in the settlement to file reports on 911 responses.

The committee also recommended a $175,000 settlement for a man who spent 15 years in custody for a murder conviction that he was later cleared of during a retrial. Lavelle Taylor said detectives fabricated evidence in building the case against him.

A $300,000 settlement was approved by aldermen for a man who said he was twice wrongly convicted of a murder and spent more than five years behind bars.

The full City Council will consider the settlements Wednesday.

Chicago Tribune’s Megan Crepeau contributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0