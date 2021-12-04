2 men charged with attempted murder in shooting of Chicago officer, second suspect

CHICAGO - Two men were expected in court later Saturday after a Wednesday shootout which sparked a high-speed chase and left a Chicago police officer and one of the suspects shot on the Far South Side.

The suspect who was shot by police, Adonis Covington, 21, of the 8100 block of South Hermitage Avenue, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of armed habitual criminal and receiving/possessing a stolen vehicle, according to Chicago police.

Michael Taylor, 26, of the 7900 block of South Kimbark Avenue, also was charged with attempted first-degree murder, unlawful use of a concealed weapon and possessing a stolen vehicle.

The charges stem from a Wednesday shooting during a traffic stop in the 9200 block of South Stony Island Avenue in the Calumet Heights neighborhood where an exchange of gunfire broke out and the officer was shot in the leg while Covington was also shot.

Covington and Taylor attempted to flee the scene but were caught and placed into custody the same day in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue, police said. A gun was found at the scene.

The third suspect, a South Side man named Blake Williams who was out on bond for an alleged carjacking, was charged in the same shootout.

On Friday, Williams, 22, appeared before Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz, who set bail at $250,000 during a hearing that was broadcast live on YouTube.

Covington and Taylor were scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Saturday afternoon.

