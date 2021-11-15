2 guards shot while loading ATM in Chicago

CHICAGO — Two armored truck security guards were shot and critically wounded while they loaded cash into an ATM in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said.

A 47-year-old woman was shot six times and a 46-year-old man was shot twice in his stomach, authorities said. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Police did not provide information on their medical conditions.

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. Police said at least two and as many as four gunmen "wearing all black with masks" approached and demanded the money. After the guards were shot, the shooters ran off. No arrests have been made.

A spokeswoman for Chicago police said the case had been turned over to the FBI's Chicago field office, which typically handles bank robberies.

The gunmen did not take any cash, an FBI spokeswoman said.

The two security guards were employed by Garda, which released a statement saying two of its employees were critically wounded in a "foiled robbery attempt."

"At this time, we are focusing on supporting them and their immediate families," a Garda representative said in a statement. "We are working closely with the authorities in their investigation to find the perpetrators."

