2 East St. Louis police officers injured when fleeing woman runs into them with her car

EAST ST. LOUIS — East St. Louis police are looking for a woman whose car struck two officers Sunday morning, Chief Kendall Perry said.

The officers were being treated for minor injuries at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Perry said.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. after the woman was released from jail, the chief said. "The woman became irate after she was released and started flipping over trash cans and destroying other city property before walking outside," Perry said.

He said he doesn't know why she was irate. "The officers tried to detain her and she ran over them with her car and drove off," Perry said. "She struck the officers with the front of her car."

Police are still looking for the woman. Perry said she is from St. Louis.

Perry said another East St. Louis officer drove the two injured officers to the hospital. The chief said one of the injured officers is a veteran and the other is a new hire. Perry believes one of the officers is about 23 and the other about 35.

Perry told the BND that he had just left the hospital at 10:30 a.m. and "the officers were still there, but they are going to be released."

Perry did not have a description of the woman's vehicle at the time of the BND interview.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0