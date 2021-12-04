2 dead, at least 6 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening, police say

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were fatally wounded, and at least six others were injured in city shootings since Friday evening, Chicago police said.

The latest fatal shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday in the West Chatham neighborhood in the first block of West 78th Place.

The victim was identified as Lynnez E. Patterson, 44, of the 300 block of West 78th Place, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said Patterson was arguing with an acquaintance on his porch when the person he was arguing with pulled out a weapon and shot him several times before fleeing the scene. He suffered two gunshots to the torso, and one to the head. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter was not in custody.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was fatally shot in a hallway of a building in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said she suffered a wound to the head by an unknown person, and she was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives were investigating.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of South Marshfield in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said a 19-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he was shot by someone traveling in a black sedan. The victim suffered wounds to the chest and abdomen and was taken in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Another man, 26, was in critical condition after he was found shortly after 2:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 1200 block of West 81st Street in the Gresham neighborhood.

He also was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said.

In other shootings overnight:

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot while he was driving in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7500 block of South Essex Avenue. The man suffered a wound to the right shoulder, and was taken to U of C Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

About 6:50 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the Near North neighborhood in the first block of East Huron Street. Police said the man was near the sidewalk when he was struck in both legs and the back. He got himself to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Later police said the man was inside of a vehicle when a car pulled alongside and someone opened fire.

Shortly after 6:20 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the 2300 block of West 23rd Place in the Lower West Side. The victim was inside of a vehicle when he was shot multiple times in the body. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a 46-year-old man was shot in the Englewood neighborhood in the 500 block of West 63rd Street. Police said the man got himself to St. Bernard Hospital after he was struck in the shoulder. He was reportedly in good condition.

Detectives were investigating, but no one was in custody yet for any of the attacks.

