 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

2 dead, at least 6 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening, police say

  • 0

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were fatally wounded, and at least six others were injured in city shootings since Friday evening, Chicago police said.

The latest fatal shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday in the West Chatham neighborhood in the first block of West 78th Place.

The victim was identified as Lynnez E. Patterson, 44, of the 300 block of West 78th Place, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said Patterson was arguing with an acquaintance on his porch when the person he was arguing with pulled out a weapon and shot him several times before fleeing the scene. He suffered two gunshots to the torso, and one to the head. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter was not in custody.

Jussie Smollett judge, defense attorney differ on lunging claim

Shortly after 7:15 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was fatally shot in a hallway of a building in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said she suffered a wound to the head by an unknown person, and she was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives were investigating.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of South Marshfield in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said a 19-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he was shot by someone traveling in a black sedan. The victim suffered wounds to the chest and abdomen and was taken in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Another man, 26, was in critical condition after he was found shortly after 2:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 1200 block of West 81st Street in the Gresham neighborhood.

He also was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said.

In other shootings overnight:

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot while he was driving in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7500 block of South Essex Avenue. The man suffered a wound to the right shoulder, and was taken to U of C Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

About 6:50 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the Near North neighborhood in the first block of East Huron Street. Police said the man was near the sidewalk when he was struck in both legs and the back. He got himself to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Later police said the man was inside of a vehicle when a car pulled alongside and someone opened fire.

The state rested its case at Jussie Smollett's trial Thursday after key testimony from two brothers who said the former "Empire" actor plotted a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago and paid them to carry it out.After a three-day presentation of evidence, special prosecutor Dan Webb told the presiding judge Thursday evening that the prosecution was done. The defense began its case immediately, calling, among others, an emergency room physician who saw Smollett after the purported attack.Judge James Linn told jurors there would be no testimony Friday, saying he expected they would begin deliberations no later than Tuesday.The physician, Dr. Robert Turelli, testified he treated Smollett after he went to a hospital early on Jan. 29, 2019, telling Turelli he'd been attacked, punched and kicked. Turelli said Smollett had some bruises and scratches but no serious injuries.Before the state rested Thursday, Smollett's lawyer worked to discredit the brothers' accounts, suggesting they attacked Smollett because they didn't like him, and tried to get him to pay them each $1 million not to testify that he staged the assault.Defense attorney Shay Allen suggested the brothers were motivated to accuse Smollett of staging the hoax because they disliked the performer who is gay and Black and then saw an opportunity to make money.Olabingo Osundairo's testimony echoed the account his brother, Abimbola Osundairo, gave on the witness stand a day earlier, including that Smollett wanted the brothers to douse him with gasoline and put a noose around his neck, and that Smollett gave them a $100 bill to buy the supplies and paid them with a $3,500 check.Olabingo Osundairo said Smollett told him he received hate mail at the TV studio in Chicago "and he had this crazy idea of having two MAGA supporters attack him," an apparent reference to then-President Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again." Osundairo believed the plan was to publicize the attack on social media, not to involve police, he said.They opted to pour bleach on Smollett, Osundairo said, because he wasn't comfortable using gasoline. He said Smollett wanted his brother to do the punching, and that it should look like he fought back.Osundairo also addressed the defense contention that the brothers were driven by homophobia. He testified that he has nothing against gays and the jury was shown a photo of the siblings taking part in Chicago's 2015 gay pride parade dressed as trojan warriors.Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report about the alleged attack on Jan. 29, 2019 one count for each time he gave a report to three different officers. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is convicted he likely would be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.Olabingo Osundairo also denied a white person was involved, or that he and his brother even wore masks or makeup to make it appear they were white. In statements that were widely ridiculed because the brothers are Black, Smollett had said he saw pale or white skin around the eyes of one of his masked attackers.During cross examination, Allen asked Abimbola Osundairo, who worked as a stand-in on the Chicago set of "Empire," if he tried to get a $5,000-per-week job as Smollett's security and if after he was questioned by police and released he told Smollett he and his brother wouldn't testify at his trial if they were each paid $1 million. Osundairo responded "No sir" to both.In follow-up questioning by Webb, Osundairo said he never thought Smollett would go to the police to report the fake attack as a real hate crime. He said Smollett told him that he wanted to use it to generate media attention, and that he has never lied to Chicago police.Olabingo Osundairo told jurors he talked to police without a promise of immunity or under any sort of favorable deal. He added: "It was simply just to get the truth out of what happened that night."Smollett's legal team needs to cast doubt on the brothers' damaging testimony, but it isn't easy. Abimbola Osundairo stuck with his story during cross-examination, while also denying he had a sexual relationship with Smollett or that he asked the actor to hire him. And much of what the Osundairos have told jurors about that night appears to be corroborated by video and other evidence.Smollett's legal team asked Olabingo Osundairo about a previous felony conviction, which he testified was in 2012, for aggravated battery. As a convicted felon he cannot legally possess a firearm, but police found several guns when they searched their home after the alleged attack. Both brothers said the guns belonged to Abimbola Osundairo.The defense said the brothers lied about Smollett staging the attack

Shortly after 6:20 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the 2300 block of West 23rd Place in the Lower West Side. The victim was inside of a vehicle when he was shot multiple times in the body. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a 46-year-old man was shot in the Englewood neighborhood in the 500 block of West 63rd Street. Police said the man got himself to St. Bernard Hospital after he was struck in the shoulder. He was reportedly in good condition.

Detectives were investigating, but no one was in custody yet for any of the attacks.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tracing Lincoln's path across Central Illinois

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News