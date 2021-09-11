2 dead, 14 others wounded in Chicago shootings since late Friday afternoon, police say

CHICAGO — Two victims were dead, and at least 14 others have been injured since Friday late afternoon in city shootings, Chicago police said in media notifications.

The latest fatal shooting happened early Saturday morning, shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the West Chatham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

A 34-year-old man was seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a parking lot with a group of people when shots were fired. He was struck in the head, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier Friday, shortly before 5:30 p.m., a male victim, whose exact age was unknown, was fatally wounded in the Englewood neighborhood in the 7200 block of South Yale Avenue.

Police said the victim was near the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain in the arm pit and a hand. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

About 20 minutes later in the same neighborhood, a 62-year-old man was grazed by gunfire near the back of a residence in the 7100 block of South Princeton Avenue, police said.

He suffered a graze wound to the ankle, and was treated and released by Chicago Fire Department paramedics.

In others shootings overnight to Saturday morning:

Shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was shot inside his vehicle when another vehicle approached in the 3500 block of West 59th Street in the Gage Park neighborhood, and someone opened fire in his direction. He suffered a wound to the right forearm, and two wounds to the back, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Around 3:35 a.m., an 18-year-old man was shot while he was standing on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 89th Place in the Burnside neighborhood. He suffered a wound to the left leg, and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Shortly after 1:20 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital after he shot on the West Side. The boy refused to give police any details about where he shooting occurred, but was wounded to the back. He was listed in critical condition, police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., another 16-year-old boy was shot on the South Side in the Gresham neighborhood in the 7600 block of South Green Street. Police said the teenage boy was walking through a gas station lot when he heard shots and felt pain to the left leg. He was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

About 11:45 p.m. Friday, a 50-year-old woman was shot while she driving in the South Deering neighborhood in the 9500 block of South Stony Island Avenue. Police said someone inside a red sedan fired shots, striking the victim to the right arm. She drove herself to Roseland Community Hospital, but was being transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

About 10:30 p.m., two boys, ages 13 and 12, were shot while they were standing on a front porch of a residence in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard in the South Austin neighborhood. Police said someone inside of a silver SUV fired shots striking one boy to the right leg, and the other boy in the left leg. Both were taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Shortly before 8:50 p.m., a woman and two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Bronzeville neighborhood in the first block of East 43rd Street, police said. The victims were standing on a sidewalk when someone inside a gray SUV opened fire striking a woman, 23, to the buttocks. She was taken in fair condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 42-year-old man who suffered a wound to the right leg was taken to the same hospital also in fair condition. The third victim, 35, suffered gunshot wounds to the body, was in critical condition, police said.

About 7:20 p.m., a male victim was shot in the facial area in the first block of North Lorel Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. Police said the victim was inside of a vehicle near an alley when someone approached, pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

About 7 p.m., a 37-year-old man was shot in the neck in the South Chicago neighborhood in the 8200 block of South Marquette Avenue. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, said police.

Shortly before 6:15 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the buttocks in the 4200 block of South Wells Street in the Fuller Park neighborhood. The man got himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings, and detectives were investigating.

