2 Chicago stores damaged, 1 hit by thieves Friday evening after Rittenhouse verdict

CHICAGO - Two stores sustained damage Friday night, and one reported being looted, Chicago police said.

The first incident happened shortly before 6:45 p.m. at Neimen Marcus in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue on the Magnificent Mile.

Police said multiple people pulled up in about three cars, exited and entered a retail store taking large amounts of merchandise. The thieves then fled in the vehicles.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the front window of another retail store was broken in the first block of South State Street in the Loop neighborhood, police said.

It was not immediately known if any merchandise was taken.

In the Chatham neighborhood, shortly before 6:30 p.m., an unknown amount of merchandise was taken from a video game store in the 8500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

