 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

2 Chicago stores damaged, 1 hit by thieves Friday evening after Rittenhouse verdict

  • 0

CHICAGO - Two stores sustained damage Friday night, and one reported being looted, Chicago police said.

The first incident happened shortly before 6:45 p.m. at Neimen Marcus in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue on the Magnificent Mile.

Police said multiple people pulled up in about three cars, exited and entered a retail store taking large amounts of merchandise. The thieves then fled in the vehicles.

Child endangerment charges for Illinois mom whose kids died in fire

Shortly after 9 p.m., the front window of another retail store was broken in the first block of South State Street in the Loop neighborhood, police said.

It was not immediately known if any merchandise was taken.

In the Chatham neighborhood, shortly before 6:30 p.m., an unknown amount of merchandise was taken from a video game store in the 8500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lawsuit could foil Illinois’ ban on immigration detention

Lawsuit could foil Illinois’ ban on immigration detention

When Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Illinois Way Forward Act into law in August, he put the state squarely on the side of a growing movement against the federal government’s vast immigration detention system. The law banned cities and counties statewide from renting out beds in their jails to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and it required counties that already had ICE detention contracts to end them by Jan. 1.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: McLean County famers face increased costs due to inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News