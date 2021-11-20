2 Chicago stores damaged, 1 hit by thieves Friday evening after Rittenhouse verdict

CHICAGO - Two stores sustained damage Friday night, and one reported being looted, Chicago police said.
The first incident happened shortly before 6:45 p.m. at Neimen Marcus in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue on the Magnificent Mile.
Police said multiple people pulled up in about three cars, exited and entered a retail store taking large amounts of merchandise. The thieves then fled in the vehicles.
Shortly after 9 p.m., the front window of another retail store was broken in the first block of South State Street in the Loop neighborhood, police said.
It was not immediately known if any merchandise was taken.
In the Chatham neighborhood, shortly before 6:30 p.m., an unknown amount of merchandise was taken from a video game store in the 8500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.
Key events in Wisconsin surrounding Rittenhouse shootings
Aug. 23, 2020
An officer responding to a reported domestic disturbance shoots Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back as Blake was leaning into his vehicle. Bystander video captures the shooting, which left Blake partly paralyzed. Neighbors march to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, where they face officers in riot gear.
TERRY FLORES, KENOSHA NEWS
Aug. 24, 2020
Police fire tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at the courthouse. Crowds destroy dozens of buildings and set more than 30 fires. Gov. Tony Evers calls in the National Guard. The man who shot cellphone video of Blake's shooting says he saw Blake scuffling with officers and officers shouting “Drop the knife!,” but that said he didn’t see a knife in Blake’s hands.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Aug. 25, 2020
Blake’s lawyer says Blake is paralyzed from the waist down. Blake’s family calls for calm. Calls go out on social media, including on a page run by the “Kenosha Guard,” for people to “take up arms” and help defend the city from “thugs.” Demonstrations are held for a third night, with gunshots heard and people seen carrying long guns and other weapons. Shortly before midnight, two people — Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 — are shot dead and a third, Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, is wounded.
ADAM ROGAN, THE JOURNAL TIMES
Aug. 26, 2020
Authorities say they are seeking a possible vigilante seen on cellphone video opening fire with a rifle. Police in Illinois announce the arrest of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, which is about 15 miles from Kenosha.
DAN TRUTTSCHEL, KENOSHA NEWS
Aug. 27, 2020
Rittenhouse is charged with multiple counts, including homicide and attempted homicide.
ANTIOCH POLICE DEPARTMENT
Aug. 31, 2020
At a news conference the day before he visited Kenosha, President Donald Trump is asked if he condemned Rittenhouse’s actions. He says: “You saw the same tape as I saw. And he was trying to get away from them, I guess; it looks like. And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him. And it was something that we’re looking at right now and it’s under investigation. But I guess he was in very big trouble. He would have been — I — he probably would have been killed.”
ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sept. 1, 2020
Trump visits Kenosha and blames “domestic terror” for the violence. He makes no mention of Blake’s shooting by police and calls the violent protests “anti-American.”
EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sept. 3, 2020
Joe Biden, the Democrat running against Trump, visits Kenosha. He meets with Blake’s family members, speaks with Blake by phone and leads a community discussion.
CAROLYN KASTER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sept. 24, 2020
In a TV appearance and social media posts, Rittenhouse’s attorneys say his client acted in self-defense but was also a courageous defender of liberty and a patriot who exercised his right to bear arms amid rioting. They claim Rittenhouse is being sacrificed by politicians who want to strip citizens of the right to defend their communities.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sept. 25, 2020
At a hearing in Illinois, Rittenhouse's attorneys ask for more time to fight his extradition to Wisconsin. They later say in documents that sending Rittenhouse to Wisconsin would “turn him over to the mob.”
PAT NABONG, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP
Oct. 30, 2020
Rittenhouse is extradited.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nov. 2, 2020
A Wisconsin court sets Rittenhouse’s bail at $2 million. Conservative groups have been raising funds for Rittenhouse, who easily amasses enough for bail.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nov. 20, 2020
Rittenhouse posts bail and is released. Hours later, one of his attorneys tweets a picture of Rittenhouse with actor Ricky Schroder (pictured), who the attorney says donated to Rittenhouse.
RICHARD SHOTWELL, INVISION VIA AP
Jan. 5, 2021
Kenosha District Attorney Michael Graveley declines to charge Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, in Blake’s shooting, ruling that Blake had a knife and the officer had a reasonable self-defense claim. Subdued protests follow.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Feb. 3, 2021
Prosecutors ask for a new arrest warrant after Rittenhouse failed to tell the court of an address change. Rittenhouse’s attorney says death threats drove his client into an “undisclosed Safe House.” Judge Bruce Schroeder (pictured) later denies the request.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
Nov. 1, 2021
Jury selection begins in Rittenhouse’s trial.
MARK HERTZBERG, POOL PHOTO VIA AP
