2 charged in string of armed robberies in Metro East

Two men from St. Clair County were charged on Saturday in connection with a string of robberies that occurred in Fairview Heights, Belleville and Shiloh.

St. Clair County State's Attorney Jim Gomric's office charged Dylan Harrington, of Belleville, with aggravated robbery and two counts of attempted armed robbery with a firearm.

Police alleged he robbed Highlife in Fairview Heights on Oct. 25 and again on Nov. 4. Harrington also was charged with armed robbery with a firearm in connection with robberies at Casey's in Belleville on Nov. 23, Circle K in Shiloh Nov. 30 and Circle K in Belleville on Dec. 1.

A second suspect, Treveon Ramsey was charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery in connection with the robberies of Highlife, the Belleville Casey's and the Shiloh Circle K.

Aggravated robbery and attempted armed robbery with a firearm charges carry a possible sentence of between four and 15 years in prison with the possibility for probation.

According to a previous report in the Belleville News-Democrat, police said three armed and masked men robbed the Circle K in Belleville. No additional suspects have been charged as of Saturday, however.

In each case, police said, armed and masked men entered the stores and demanded money. No one was injured.

Armed robbery with a firearm carries a possible sentence of between 21 and 45 years in prison, with no probation possible.

Bond was set at $250,000 each for Harrington and Ramsey. They are currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail.

Multiple police agencies including Belleville, Fairview Heights and Shiloh police departments investigated the robberies.

Court records did not list an attorney for either man.

