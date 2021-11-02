2 charged in shooting death of man found in Sauget parking lot

SAUGET — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a St. Louis man in the parking lot of Pop's nightclub in Sauget on Saturday.

Deondra R. Canaday, 27, of 1023 Spruce St., St. Louis, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Lt. Bud Jeremias, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

Tashayule R. Armstrong, 32, 5507 Eagle Valley Drive, St. Louis, is charged with murder / other forcible felony, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Jeremias said in a release.

The victim is Dean J. Ebert of Kramer Street, St. Louis, said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. Ebert was a bystander who was shot in the chest, authorities said.

Canaday has been arrested and is in the St. Clair County Jail. An arrest warrant has been issued for Armstrong, who is not in custody. Bond for both is set at $1,000,000.

The charging documents from St. Clair County State's Attorney James Gomric's office said Canady fired a semi-automatic handgun gun in the direction of Armstrong, striking Ebert in the torso.

The criminal complaint filed against Armstrong said she committed a forcible felony in discharging her semi-automatic gun at Canaday.

"The investigation determined that this incident occurred as a result of a disturbance that occurred between Canaday and Armstrong," Jeremias stated in the release.

Sauget police officers found Ebert after they received an 8:10 a.m. call about shots fired in the 1400 block of Mississippi Avenue, said Police Chief James Jones. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:50 a.m.

Jones asked the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to join the homicide investigation.

"The Major Case Squad of the Greater St. Louis would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family members of Mr. Ebert in his senseless death," Jeremias stated.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Armstrong to contact Crimestoppers at (866) 371- TIPS (8477) or your local law enforcement agency.

___

