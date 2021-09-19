19-year-old DePaul University student stabbed in Chicago robbery

CHICAGO - A DePaul University student was stabbed during a robbery outside a North Side bar early Saturday, according to Chicago police and the university.

Just after 2 a.m., the 19-year-old male student was in a bar in the 900 block of West Webster Avenue in the Sheffield Neighbors neighborhood when he first saw the two people who later robbed him, according to Chicago police. When the student left the bar, the two followed him outside, hit him in the face and demanded that he hand over his belongings.

When the 19-year-old tried to fight back, one of them stabbed him in the left buttock with an “unknown cutting instrument,” police said. The two then took his items and left.

The student was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the attack is under investigation, police said.

In a statement from DePaul’s vice president of student affairs, Eugene Zdziarski, II, and director of public safety, Bob Wachowski, the university confirmed the 19-year-old attended the university and said its student affairs staff is “providing all possible support to the student and their family.”

The attack did not occur on the university’s campus, but there have been incidents “that have occurred recently” on and around its Loop and Lincoln Park campuses that “raise important concerns” for the university, the statement said.

“In light of the recent criminal activity on and around our campuses, DePaul Public Safety officers will be on heightened alert during their campus patrols,” the statement said.

The statement said that students can use its “Safety Escort Service,” which is a free service that is available daily from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. within the boundaries of the Lincoln Park Campus. An escort may be obtained by calling (773) 325-7233 or ext. 5-7233 from a university house telephone.

