 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical top story

18-year-old wanted in fatal shooting at Chicago-area mall

  • 0
Mall Shooting Illinois

Authorities work the scene outside the Rosemont Outlet Mall where a fatal shooting occurred inside, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Rosemont. 

 TYLER PASCIAK LARIVIERE, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP

ROSEMONT, Ill. — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for an 18-year-old Chicago man in the fatal shooting of a man and wounding of a girl at a suburban Chicago shopping mall.

Rosemont police said the 18-year-old is suspected in the Friday night shooting that killed 20-year-old Joel Valdes at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, just northwest of the city.

Police said the shooting occurred near the food court during a verbal altercation that escalated into violence. Authorities said surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him. Valdes was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

A second victim, a 15-year-old girl, was treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Police said they have located a vehicle the suspect was driving on the night of the shooting but he remains at large. Police said he's considered armed and dangerous.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: 20% of our planet's mammal species could still be undiscovered

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News