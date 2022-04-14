16-year-old indicted for murder in fatal school stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - A grand jury indicted a 16-year-old girl for murder in the fatal stabbing of another teenager outside a Springfield high school, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

The girl, who was 15 at the time of the stabbing, was indicted in the Nov. 17 slaying of 18-year-old Pierre V. Scott Jr. outside Lanphier High School, Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said.

The case was initially filed in juvenile court because the defendant was 15 at the time of the incident. A petition to transfer the case to adult criminal court was granted Tuesday.

Scott, who had just turned 18, was fatally stabbed outside the high school. Another student also was injured in the incident, The State Journal-Register reported.

Lanphier students held a vigil for Scott at the high school two days after his death, the same day students from three Springfield high schools walked out of morning classes, demanding the school district implement greater security.

The defendant also is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

