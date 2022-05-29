16-year-old girl among 5 shot near elementary school in Chicago

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old girl was one of five people wounded after a fight broke out and someone began shooting into a crowd in Lawndale early Sunday.

Chicago police and paramedics were called to the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue around 3:30 a.m., near Daniel Webster Elementary School, according to an online statement from police.

The five people who were shot had been standing on the sidewalk “with a group of people when a fight broke out and shots were fired,” police said.

Those injured were:

A 21-year-old man was shot on his left side and was listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

A woman, 21, was shot in the left arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Another 21-year-old man was shot in the left arm and was listed in serious condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A man, 33, was shot in the face and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Police said no arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0