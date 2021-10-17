11 shot Saturday into Sunday in Chicago

CHICAGO - An 11-year-old boy, wounded when another child accidentally shot him, was among 10 people shot in Chicago between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

The 11-year-old had been in the living room of a residence in the 4000 block of South King Drive in Bronzeville with two other children when one of them, an 8-year-old, accidentally fired a handgun around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said in a media notification.

The 11-year-old was struck in the thigh and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he had been listed in fair condition.

Hours later, a man was fatally shot in the 600 block of South Springfield Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood shortly before 8:45 a.m. Police said the man — who was being referred to as a John Doe because investigators could not immediately identify him — suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

About 11:55 p.m. Saturday, two teenagers — a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman — were shot while traveling in a vehicle in the 4600 block of South Paulina Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said.

The 19-year-old was shot multiple times in the back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. The 17-year-old was shot in the hands and also was taken to University of Chicago. She was in good condition, police said.

18 people had been shot, two of them fatally, between Friday evening and Sunday morning. In other shootings:

About 5:20 a.m., a man, 30 was shot in the leg in the 6200 block of South Calumet Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood; he later arrived at St. Bernard Hospital. Police said the man had been outside when he heard shots and felt pain.

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting about 4:40 a.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police said the man had been standing on the sidewalk in the 4800 block of South Bishop Street when a vehicle he didn’t recognize pulled up and someone from within shot at him. The vehicle sped off, police said, and the man was taken to Stroger Hospital.

In the West Garfield Park neighborhood, a 21-year-old woman was shot in the knee in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street about 4:35 a.m. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

A man, 51, was shot while sitting in a parked car in Lawndale around 3:55 a.m. Police said the man had been sitting in the car in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue when an unknown gunman approached him on foot and fired shots, striking him in the arm. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Shortly before 1:55 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was shot while in an apartment in the 500 block of West Division Street in the Old Town neighborhood. Police said several people were inside the apartment when the woman was shot in the thigh by a known male gunman. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

A man, 39, was critically injured after being shot in the back and chest by a known woman in the Rosemoor neighborhood. Police said the shooting occurred “after an argument” around 1 a.m. in the 600 block of East 103rd Street. The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. The woman was not in custody, and area detectives were investigating.

About 1:10 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard in the East Garfield Park neighborhood when he was shot in the left hip. Police said the man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

