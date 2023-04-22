CHICAGO — Police Saturday said no arrests have been made after the death of a 1-year-old Berwyn boy was ruled a homicide.

Zaiden A. Collins suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen at a residence in the 1300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, where he was found about 4:14 p.m. Thursday, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which ruled Zaiden’s death a homicide.

Zaiden, of Berwyn, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died less than an hour later, at 5:05 p.m., the office said.

Nobody has been arrested, police said.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

Photos: Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Election 2023 Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2023 Brandon Johnson - 2023 Brandon Johnson - File Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022 Brandon Johnson - 2022