EVANSTON — An 18-year-old man was killed and two teenage boys were wounded in an overnight shooting on a Lake Michigan beach near Northwestern University's campus, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 8 p.m. Wednesday at the city of Evanston's Clark Street Beach just south of Northwestern University's campus in the Chicago suburb of Evanston.

Northwestern students were ordered to shelter in place when the suspects fled toward the campus after the shooting, the school said. The university lifted that order at about 10 p.m.

The suspects apparently got away, as none were reported to be in police custody Thursday morning, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The three youths who were shot are not Northwestern University students, Evanston police said.

Jacques Kirby, an 18-year-old from nearby Skokie, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. A 15-year-old boy was listed in critical condition and the other boy suffered a minor gunshot wound, police said.

Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said it wasn't clear what prompted the shooting. He said "nothing in the investigation indicates that this was a random act and that there is a continued threat to the public."

