1 dead, at least two wounded in Chicago shootings Saturday, police say

CHICAGO — A man is dead, and at least two others were wounded Saturday in separate shootings, Chicago police said.

The fatal shooting happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 10200 block of South Yates Boulevard in the South Deering neighborhood.

Police said a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots toward him.

He suffered wounds to the chest and back, and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after 3:45 p.m.m a 19-year-old man was shot in the first block of East 89th Street in the West Chesterfield neighborhood.

Illinois State Police investigating murder, officer-involved shooting in Metro East

Police said the man was walking when a dark-colored van pulled up and someone fired shots, striking him to the right side of the chest. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a 29-year-old man was shot in the 1400 block of West 105th Street. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

