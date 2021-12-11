1 dead, at least 6 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday night

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was fatally wounded early Saturday morning while standing on a friend’s porch, and at least six other victims were injured in city shootings since 9 p.m. Friday, Chicago police said.

The fatal shooting happened about 3:25 a.m. in the Palmer Square neighborhood in the 2100 block of North Palmer Avenue.

Police said the victim was standing on the porch of a friend’s home when he suffered a gunshot wound to the head. His friend discovered him there after hearing a loud sound of gunfire. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

In non-fatal shootings overnight Friday into Saturday morning:

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg, and taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital where he was listed in good condition. Police said the victim was uncooperative and would not tell officers any details about the shooting.

Around 12:30 a.m., a 42-year-old man was shot in the 3400 block of West Lake Street in East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said the man was outside when he was shot multiple times to. the body. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Around 11:35 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was grazed by gunfire while driving in the 800 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Homan Square neighborhood, police said. The victim was attempting to make a left turn at a traffic light when he heard several shots and felt pain. The victim believes someone traveling in a white SUV opened fire. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to the head, and listed in good condition.

Shortly before 10:15 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot while driving in the 3700 block of South Hermitage Avenue in the McKinley Park neighborhood. The victim was traveling south when someone exited a gangway and began shooting in his direction. The victim suffered a leg wound, and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Around 9 p.m., a 39-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were both shot in the 7100 block of South Western Avenue in the Marquette Park neighborhood. Both victims were outside when they heard several shots and felt pain. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks, and the man suffered two shots to the stomach area. Both victims were taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition, but were expected to be taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for further treatment, police said.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings, and detectives were investigating.

