1 dead, 3 wounded in separate Chicago shootings since Friday afternoon, police say

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally wounded, and three other people were injured in separate shootings since late Friday afternoon, Chicago police said in media notifications.

The fatal shooting happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

A 33-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said a vehicle approached and fired several shots in the victim’s direction. No one was in custody.

Another shooting in the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side left a 20-year-old woman in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, the woman was driving in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when she suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken in critical condition to the hospital, and no information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting were immediately available, police said.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, another woman was shot on the Southwest Side in the Brighton Park neighborhood in the 4400 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, police said.

A 38-year-old woman was standing outside when she suffered a gunshot shot wound to the abdomen. An acquaintance drove her to Saint Anthony Hospital, but she was transferred to Mount Sinai where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the Rogers Park neighborhood in the 1700 block of West Juneway Terrace, police said.

The victim was shot in the left leg by an unknown assailant. He was taken in good condition to Amita Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings, and detectives were investigating.

