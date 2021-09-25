1 dead, 13 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday night

CHICAGO — One person is dead and at least 13 others were wounded, including a police officer, in city shootings since Friday night, Chicago police said.

The fatal shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East 92nd Place in the Burnside neighborhood.

Police said a 44-year-old man was near the street when he was approached by two people who pulled out guns and opened fire. He was struck to the abdomen, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Jason Clark, and lived in the same block where he was shot, according to the Cook County Medical examiner’s office.

An officer was shot shortly before 11 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Avenue. Third District officers were responding to a call of shots fired when they saw a man lying on the ground. When they went to investigate they heard shots fired in their direction.

A female officer was struck multiple times. She and her partner got themselves to a nearby hospital. Police said the wounded officer’s condition has been stabilized.

The incident was under investigation, but police said no officers fired their weapons during the shooting. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact detectives at 312-747-8380.

The latest attack happened about 9 a.m. Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.

Police said two men, 33 and 30, were walking on opposite sides of the street when two people began shooting from a vehicle. The older man was struck in the mid back and left shoulder, and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The other victim was shot in the left calf, got himself to Norwegian American Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Another man was shot shortly after 2:15 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Mackinaw Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said a 31-year-old man was a front seat passenger when another vehicle pulled up beside him and someone fired four shots, striking the victim in the left leg. The man got himself to Advocate Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot while he was a back seat passenger of a vehicle in the Back of the Yards neighborhood in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street, police said.

The teenage boy told police he heard shots, and felt pain in the right heel. The driver took the boy to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About. 12:30 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was shot while she was a passenger of a vehicle traveling in the same neighborhood in the 600 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

The woman said she heard shots and felt pain, but was uncooperative with police. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the ankle, and was listed in good condition, police said.

In other shootings overnight:

About midnight Saturday, a 23-year-old man was shot while he was outside with several people in the 2800 block of West Polk Street in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police said several males shot at him from a distance, wounding him in the left leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Shortly before midnight, a 35-year-old man was shot while he was driving south in the 5200 block of South Halsted Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body, and was taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The victim was unable to provide further details due to the severity of his injuries, police said.

About 10:45 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot while he was riding home on his electric scooter in the Little Village neighborhood in the 4000 block of West 25th Street. Police said the victim heard shots and felt pain. He suffered a wound to the knee, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About 9:45 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood in the 800 block of West 51st Place. The victim was walking outside when he heard several shots and felt pain. He suffered a wound to the wrist, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

About 9:15 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot behind the ear in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7200 block of South Phillips Avenue. He was taken by a family member to Jackson Park Community Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

About 7:50 p.m., a 37-year-old man was shot after an argument with a male while he was on a CTA bus in the 3700 block of North Kimball Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood.

