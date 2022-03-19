Craig Lynch, blind sports writer and press box legend at Wrigley Field, dies at 72

CHICAGO — Wrigley Field scoreboard operator Rick Fuhs received a text from retired NHL broadcaster Doc Emrick after relaying the news of the death of blind sports writer Craig Lynch.

“One of the great souls of the press box,” Emrick said. “Now I believe he can see.”

Lynch, who died Tuesday at age 72 of complications from a stroke, had that kind of effect on everyone he met. Even Bill Murray stopped by the press box last summer to say hello.

Lynch became a mainstay in the Wrigley press box working for radio station WLPO-AM and for two decades at local high school gymnasiums and football fields covering games for the Chicago Sun-Times.

“He knew what was going on at Wrigley more than 95% of the people watching the games,” Fuhs said.

Lynch, who was blind from birth, had an encyclopedic memory of Cubs history and would try to stump Cubs radio broadcasters Pat Hughes and Ron Coomer at their nightly meals in the Wrigley dining room.

“If I didn’t answer his question, he would tear into me,” Coomer said with a laugh. “He’d say: ‘Did you bring your A-game, Coom? I hope your broadcast is better than your answers.’

“That’s what was so great about him. He was blind but still just one of the guys and extremely intelligent. He’d ask questions that I’d go home at night saying, ‘This guy knows more baseball than I did in 17 years of playing. It blows my mind.’ ”

I met Lynch in the late 1980s when we covered Public League high school games on the West Side and I’d give him rides home. Lynch had walked into the Sun-Times building out of the blue and convinced then-preps editor Taylor Bell he could do the job — and Lynch was so good at it other reporters would ask him during games how many points or rebounds a player had. Lynch was never wrong.

He also had a great sense of humor and was self-effacing about his disability. When we sat next to each other at Wrigley and something bizarre happened in the game, he’d joke, ‘Well, I’ve never see that before.’” Once Lynch asked White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen how he got to Wrigley Field that day. Guillen told him he got a ride from coach Joey Cora, whom Guillen said drove erratically.

“I’d rather have you drive me than him,” Guillen told Lynch.

Lynch grew up and spent most of his life on Northwest Side, graduating from Foreman High School and Trinity College in Deerfield. He would take the CTA bus back and forth to his reporting assignments, never worrying about getting lost or in trouble.

“He’s got to walk six blocks from Wrigley to Irving with a cane, dealing with ballpark traffic,” Coomer said. “It was amazing.”

Most of the time he was accompanied at Wrigley by friends, including Joe Stancato, who would drive him and sit with him in the press box. Stancato met Lynch in the Wrigley Field bleachers in the early 1970s, where Lynch sat with two other blind friends and rang a bell whenever the Cubs scored.

“I asked him once if he would rather be sighted as a kid before going blind,” Stancato said. “He said ‘No, I’d rather not know what I’m missing.’ ”

Fuhs recalled giving Lynch a ride home down Irving Park Avenue and one day Lynch saying: “We’re at Pulaski now, right?” Fuhs was astonished to know Lynch was right on the money and asked how he knew where they were.

“He told me: ‘I know the bumps in the road and the sounds,’ ” Fuhs said. “It was incredible.”

Veteran sports writer Maggie Hendricks met Lynch when she was a cheerleader at Fenwick High and he was covering basketball star Corey Maggette and the Friars.

“He was so kind and thoughtful with the players,” Hendricks said. “I asked him for advice because I knew I wanted to do this job. He said I didn’t need any advice. ‘Just be curious and work hard.’ ”

The only time over the last three decades Lynch wasn’t a regular in the Wrigley press box was in 2020, when COVID-19 protocols restricted media access. He returned in 2021 and clearly had missed not being around his home away from home.

“The press box will never be the same without Craig,” Fuhs said.

A memorial service for Lynch will be held at noon March 26 at Bethel Community Church, 7601 W. Foster Ave., Chicago, with visitation preceding the service at 9 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0