COVID worsened food insecurity across the US. Here's how Illinois residents can get help

BELLEVILLE - With 1 in 12 Illinoisans, and 1 in 9 of the state's children, considered food insecure, the worsening of conditions brought by the coronavirus pandemic bodes poorly for some of those most at risk of missing a meal.

"The pandemic has significantly changed our food landscape, with high unemployment producing long lines at food banks, interruptions in supply chains leaving shelves empty, and lockdowns prompting some consumers to stockpile shelf-stable groceries," New York University noted in a September 2021 report.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, is available to certain Illinois residents who meet income and other eligibility guidelines, and applications are available online, by phone, through mail and in person. Here's what to know about getting food assistance in Illinois.

Who is eligible for SNAP in Illinois? How do I know if I qualify?

The Illinois Department of Human Services SNAP application page says the program's rules are complex, so the only way to guarantee your eligibility is through applying and receiving approval.

That said, income guidelines and general requirements are available online. Here are the income limitations for households where no members are over the age of 60 or who have disabilities:

—One-person household: $1,755 gross monthly income limit

—Two-person household: $2,371

—Three-person household: $2,987

—Four-person household: $3,603

—Five-person household: $4,219

Here are the income limitations for households with at least one person who is over the age of 60 or who has a disability:

—One-person household: $2,127

—Two-person household: $2,873

—Three-person household: $3,620

—Four-person household: $4,367

—Five-person household: $5,113

Some people are ineligible for SNAP regardless of income levels. Certain non-citizen residents, boarders, people on strike and "people who live in certain institutions" are ineligible for SNAP based on federal guidelines, IDHS says.

You can also use the online eligibility calculator to estimate whether you may be able to receive SNAP benefits.

How can you apply for SNAP in Illinois?

You can apply for SNAP benefits online, and tips for completing the application are also available online dated from 2017. A paper application is available in English and Spanish, and you can carry, mail or fax it to your local family community resource center.

You can also apply in person at your local center or by phone at 1-800-843-6154 or Nextalk at 1-800-324-5553.

Once the state Department of Human Services receives your signed application, you'll be asked to come in or schedule a phone appointment to verify your information. The caseworker should tell you what you need, but the following documents are typically required:

—Proof of your identity

—Proof of your residence

—Proof of Social Security numbers for each person on your application

SNAP benefits can be used to buy food or food products made for human consumption, as well as seeds and plants for home food gardens, according to IDHS.

Benefits cannot be used to buy hot foods that are ready to eat, food intended to be heated in the store, vitamins, medicines, menstrual products and certain other items. More information about what can and cannot be purchased through SNAP benefits can be found online.