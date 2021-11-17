COVID cases up 425 in McLean County in past week

BLOOMINGTON —
McLean County Health Department on Wednesday reported 76 new cases of COVID-19.
Other data released by the agency:
425 new COVID cases since Nov. 10 472 people isolating at home, with 23,292 having recovered 23 are hospitalized
The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 3.9% through Tuesday.
Figures from the National Center for Health Statistics show a record number of Americans died from overdoses in 2020. Over 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses between April 2020 and April 2021, according to the figures. Losing access to treatment, rising mental health problems and the wider availability of street drugs have been blamed. The 12 month period saw an increase of almost 30% from 78,000 deaths in the previous year. The figure for overdoses is higher than the number of deaths caused by car accidents and guns in the same period combined. The figures continue a worrying trend of an increasing number of overdose deaths in the US. Overdose deaths have more than doubled in the States since 2015.
An estimated 209,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 55.67% of the population are fully vaccinated.
Photos: ISU opens basketball season against North Carolina Wilmington
111021-blm-spt-3isuuncw
Illinois State guard Howard Fleming, Jr., ties up the ball with UNCW guard Jamahri Harvey during first half action at Redbird Arena on Tuesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111021-blm-spt-1isuuncw
Illinois State guard Mark Freeman, left, goes up against UNCW guard Jaylen Fornes (1) during first half action at Redbird Arena on Tuesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111021-blm-spt-2isuuncw
Illinois State guard Antonio Reeves fights to get around UNCW guard Mike Okauru (4) during first half action at Redbird Arena on Tuesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111021-blm-spt-4isuuncw
Illinois State's Mark Freeman (0), Sy Chatman (1) and forward Kendall Lewis (22) tie up UNCW guard Jaylen Sims during Tuesday's game at Redbird Arena. ISU hits the road to face Eastern Michigan on Friday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111021-blm-spt-5isuuncw
Illinois State guard Josiah Strong, left, pressures UNCW guard Jaylen Sims during first half action at Redbird Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111021-blm-spt-7isuuncw
Illinois State guard Antonio Reeves shoots a 3-pointer over UNCW guard Jaylen Fornes (1) during first half action at Redbird Arena on Tuesday.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111021-blm-spt-8isuuncw
Illinois State forward Sy Chatman, (1) watches as teammate Mark Freeman (0) goes to the basket against UNCW defenders during first half action at Redbird Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111021-blm-spt-9isuuncw
Illinois State's Josiah Strong (2) goes to the basket between UNCW guards Jaylen Fornes (1) and James Baker, Jr., during first half action at Redbird Arena earlier this season.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111021-blm-spt-10isuuncw
Illinois State guard Mark Freeman (0) looks to the basket beyond UNCW guard Jaylen Sims (30) during first half action at Redbird Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111021-blm-spt-11isuuncw
Illinois State coach Dan Muller discusses a call with a referee as the Redbirds took on UNCW at Redbird Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111021-blm-spt-12isuuncw
Illinois State guard Antonio Reeves sinks a two against UNCW during first half action at Redbird Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111021-blm-spt-13isuuncw
Illinois State guard Antonio Reeves (12) goes up against UNCW guard Alec Oglesby (14) during first half action at Redbird Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
111021-blm-spt-14isuuncw
Illinois State guard Mark Chatman (0) looks for room as he goes up against UNCW guard Shykeim Phillips (2) during first half action at Redbird Arena, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!