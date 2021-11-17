COVID cases up 425 in McLean County in past week

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department on Wednesday reported 76 new cases of COVID-19.

Other data released by the agency: 

  • 425 new COVID cases since Nov. 10
  • 472 people isolating at home, with 23,292 having recovered 
  • 23 are hospitalized

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 3.9% through Tuesday. 

Figures from the National Center for Health Statistics show a record number of Americans died from overdoses in 2020. Over 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses between April 2020 and April 2021, according to the figures. Losing access to treatment, rising mental health problems and the wider availability of street drugs have been blamed. The 12 month period saw an increase of almost 30% from 78,000 deaths in the previous year. The figure for overdoses is higher than the number of deaths caused by car accidents and guns in the same period combined. The figures continue a worrying trend of an increasing number of overdose deaths in the US. Overdose deaths have more than doubled in the States since 2015.

An estimated 209,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County and 55.67% of the population are fully vaccinated.

