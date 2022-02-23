COVID-19 vaccine mandate upheld for Chicago police

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate for Chicago Police officers was upheld by an arbitrator who rejected the Fraternal Order of Police’s grievances over the city’s rules, she announced at a news conference.

Lightfoot said she hopes the ruling will be a “signal for those members who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated.”

A visibly pleased Lightfoot made the announcement at her customary post-City Council meeting.

There was no immediate comment from leaders of Chicago’s police union, which has bitterly fought the mandate since it was announced last year.

The ruling sets a March 13 deadline for officers to receive a first dose of the shot, with a second shot due by April 13, though the ruling allows for extensions where someone has made a good-faith effort to get a first-shot appointment.

The vaccine rule led the city and the FOP to sue each other, with the union aiming to have the matter arbitrated and the city aiming to stop local FOP President John Catanzara from openly encouraging his members to defy the requirement that they report their vaccine status to the city.

The FOP succeeded in getting the matter in front of an arbitrator, and the city succeeded in persuading a judge to issue a temporary restraining order against Catanzara.

Arbitrator George Roumell — who also upheld the vaccine mandate for firefighters in December — said the city did not violate its collective bargaining agreements with the FOP and other police unions in laying out its COVID-19 vaccination policy last year.

The police department and city have the right as employers to add such a requirement as long as it does not contradict the rest of the contract, he said.

”There is no language in any of the (agreements) that would prohibit the exercise of management rights by promulgating a Covid-19 vaccine mandate,” Roumell wrote.

Roumell also cited the toll of coronavirus on the police department, noting that six officers have died of the virus and more than 6,000 have tested positive.

The arbitrator also scuttled the unions’ argument that placing Chicago police members on no-pay status for refusing to report their vaccination status constituted discipline, which would require more arbitration.

He said “it is within the exclusive control” of the officer when they would regain their police powers and paycheck by reporting their vaccination status.

As of Tuesday, nearly a quarter of the Chicago Police Department’s 12,300 employees remained unvaccinated, according to city data. That compares to about 12% of the total city workforce.

