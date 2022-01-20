COVID-19 testing company won't open Illinois locations 'for the foreseeable future'

SPRINGFIELD — An Illinois COVID-19 testing company at the center of a controversy about accuracy of results has agreed not to open any additional pop-up locations in the state "for the foreseeable future."

Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office opened an investigation into the Center for COVID Control after residents raised concerns about tests being delayed, tests being store improperly and staff incorrectly using masks, he said in a statement.

The Rolling Meadows-based company is being investigated in several states and by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. On Wednesday, Minnesota sued the company. Massachusetts public health officials also ordered three COVID-19 testing sites.

The company operated dozens of testing sites, including ones in Bloomington and Decatur.

A Center for Covid Control statement issued last week blamed high demand for problems. It recently paused operations to fix flaws but plans to resume testing this weekend.

Raoul in a statement Thursday said: “Although the company voluntarily suspended operations, my office contacted company officials to demand that the Center for COVID Control immediately stop engaging in any fraudulent or deceptive conduct, particularly with respect to the delivery of testing results or billing. In addition to evaluating residents’ complaints, attorneys from my Consumer Fraud Division interviewed former employees of the Center for COVID Control," he said. "This evening, I am pleased to announce that the company’s representatives have agreed the Center for COVID Control will postpone the reopening of any pop-up testing locations in Illinois for the foreseeable future."

Pop-up COVID-19 testing locations are not regulated by a government agency.

