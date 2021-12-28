COVID-19 testing: 7 questions and answers to know

Wearing a mask, social distancing and testing are all useful in preventing the spread of COVID-19. But when, where and how should you get tested?

While the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which analyzes small samples of genetic material from the virus, can be more accurate, at-home rapid tests — also called antigen tests — are more user-friendly and produce results more quickly. But waits at testing sites and scarcity of at-home kits have made detecting COVID-19 difficult during the holiday season.

Here are some questions to consider about COVID-19 testing as the Omicron variant spreads in the United States.

Should I take a test at home or go get tested?

Whether you should take a rapid antigen test at home or go to a testing site depends on your situation and testing availability near you.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends you use a self-test before attending indoor gatherings with people outside your household.

But if you don't have any symptoms, a self-test may not be able to detect COVID-19 because there's not enough of the virus in your nose or throat, according to the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School. You might have COVID-19, but the test could still come back negative.

If you're showing obvious symptoms — cough, shortness of breath, fever or loss of taste or smell, among others — a rapid test may be able to give you an accurate result quickly.

Repeating self-tests can give you a more accurate result, according to the CDC. If you're negative, re-testing within at least 24 hours "will increase the confidence that you are not infected," the CDC says.

PCR tests are good at detecting even low levels of virus, but they can take days for a result to come back. A PCR test might be a good idea if you're traveling, according to Yale Medicine. It could alert you to an asymptomatic case.

If you have time to wait and access to PCR testing, it could be a good option with a more reliable result. You may also consider a PCR test if a rapid test came back negative, but you still suspect you have COVID-19.

Regardless of which test you choose, it's important to remember that results only reflect a moment in time. Your infection status could change from day-to-day, said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"That test, even if it was accurate and it's negative, is only speaking for that day," Ezike said at a news conference Monday in Chicago. "You could be negative today but have COVID the next day."

The CDC recommends contacting your health care provider if you have questions or concerns about COVID-19.

When should I test?

If you've been around someone who had COVID-19 or who might have had it, Ezike recommends testing three to five days after the potential exposure. Omicron might show symptoms earlier, in which case you might test at one or two days after exposure, Ezike said.

If you're symptomatic, test right away. Repeated testing can also be effective.

"If you want to test at two days, two days should not make you think, 'Oh good, I'm clear,'" Ezike said. "You might want to test again, and of course, symptoms you cannot ignore."

If you're taking a rapid antigen home test prior to a gathering, take it as close as possible to the event.

What kind of home test should I buy?

Any at-home antigen self-test approved by the Food and Drug Administration can be used.

To ensure a product is approved by the FDA, verify it by checking the list on the agency's website: https://bit.ly/3etLLjI

Where can I find home tests?

Though rapid home antigen tests can be difficult to find, major drugstores and local pharmacies do carry them, and manufacturers are working at full speed to produce them. You may also be able to order online. Retailers often limit the number of tests you can buy. Consider calling your local drugstores to check their stock.

President Joe Biden has said his administration will provide free tests for 500 million Americans, but it's not yet clear when they will be available.

Can home tests detect Omicron?

Not all commercially available tests can detect the Omicron variant of COVID-19, so it's especially important to test multiple times or seek a PCR test if you think you have the virus but get a negative rapid test result, Ezike said.

"You might want to confirm that either with another test or getting a PCR test," Ezike said.

The FDA found that two rapid home antigen tests, the Abbott BinaxNOW and Quidel QuickVue, can detect Omicron. As of late December, the agency was continuing its efforts to provide updated information on antigen testing and Omicron.

Where can I get a PCR test?

Free PCR tests are available at public testing facilities and some pharmacies throughout Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. To find a testing site near you, visit coronavirus.illinois.gov/testing-sites.html.

Starting next week, Illinois will open its community-based testing sites six days a week.

Will insurance cover the costs of at-home tests?

The Biden administration will release guidance for insurers by Jan. 15 for reimbursing the cost of rapid home antigen tests, and the president promised to make tests available to the uninsured for free through community health centers.

Tests can cost from $10 to $25 or more.

The plan is not retroactive, so if you bought a test prior to the rule going into effect, your insurer will likely not reimburse you.