COVID-19 cases up across Illinois with 38 counties at elevated levels

BELLEVILLE — The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put 38 Illinois counties at elevated COVID-19 community levels, up from 26 counties last week.

COVID-19 transmission has increased in recent weeks, along with cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in an Oct. 28 emailed statement.

There are currently five Illinois counties at high COVID-19 community levels, including Pike, Vermilion, Ford, Ogle and Stephenson. The CDC put 33 Illinois counties at medium levels, including Perry, Jackson, Williamson, Franklin, Greene and others.

The CDC's COVID-19 community levels are updated Thursdays and based on metrics from the past seven days, including new hospital admissions per 100,000 people, average percent of staffed, inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients and new cases per 100,000 people.

The federal agency advises people in high community level areas to wear a mask indoors and on public transportation, and people at a higher risk of severe illness should consider precautions in medium level areas.

Respiratory illnesses spread in Illinois

Illinois health officials have warned of an increase in RSV cases in recent weeks that have led to an "acute shortage" of pediatric intensive care unit beds in the state.

"As the weather is getting colder and Halloween is nearly upon us, Illinois and much of the nation are seeing a notable increase in individuals getting sick from respiratory viruses, including the flu, RSV and once again COVID-19," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in the statement. "This uptick makes it critically important for everyone to use the tools that are available to protect yourself and your family. Vaccines remain the most powerful tool to prevent serious illness. If you have not gotten the COVID-19 booster and a flu shot for yourself and your eligible children, now is a great time."

COVID-19 cases have also increased across the state, and IDPH has reported 13,642 new confirmed and probable cases and 67 deaths since Oct. 21.

The statewide daily case rate is 15.3 per 100,000 people, up from 13.4 last week, according to IDPH, and only 17% of the state's ICU beds are available. Pediatric ICU beds have even higher utilization; as of Oct. 18, IDPH reported just 6% of the state's PICU beds were available.

Hospital admissions have increased statewide. The seven-day rolling number of hospital admissions is 101 as of Oct. 28, up from 87 last week.

As of Thursday night, IDPH reported 1,080 people were in the hospital with COVID-19, including 129 patients in ICUs and 48 people on ventilators.

The Oct. 28 IDPH statement said Vohra recently received the bivalent COVID-19 booster and the influenza vaccine, and recommended Illinois residents prepare for the holiday season by getting inoculated.

"I recommend everyone in Illinois get fully protected," Vohra said in the statement. "And if you are feeling sick, please stay home, get tested, and call your doctor for help. I encourage all Illinoisans to do all they can to stay safe and healthy as the holiday season approaches."