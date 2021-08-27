COVID-19 cases continue climbing as Illinois prepares for indoor masking, vaccine mandates

The average number of new COVID-19 infections continues to climb in Illinois, albeit rising less sharply in recent days, as the state prepares for another indoor mask mandate and more mandatory vaccinations to boost still-stagnant shot numbers.

As of noon Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,942 new cases, the highest daily number reported since late January, when Illinois was coming down from the fall surge. Daily figures can rise and fall significantly based on when test results come in, but even the average of the past seven days’ worth of cases has risen to its highest level since late January: an average of 3,662 new infections reported per day.

If there is good news in the latest figures, it is that the latest curve may be bending. That average number of new cases grew by 136 cases in the past week. The week before, it had grown by 478. And the week before that, 656. So while daily case counts are still growing, the growth has slowed.

In response to rising case counts and other sobering pandemic metrics, the governor on Thursday ordered that indoor masking begin Monday for those ages 2 and older, and mandated vaccination for all health care workers, college students, schoolteachers and staff from prekindergarten through college.

That followed the federal Food and Drug Administration’s announcement earlier this week that regulators gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people age 16 and older, after months of emergency use to help stem the pandemic. (The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines remain in the emergency-use stage and await full approval.)

The renewed push for vaccinations has come as a massive surge this month enveloped parts of the country, particularly Southern states with lower vaccination rates, where the coronavirus’ delta variant has increasingly jammed hospitals with younger, sicker patients than before.

The latest data shows that the pace of vaccinations in Illinois, after a brief spike earlier this month, has been stagnant this past week. On Friday, the state announced it had picked the last winners of its lottery for vaccinated people, and with Thursday’s announcement the Pritzker administration signaled a switch in gears from enticements to mandates to increase vaccinations.

One bright note for the Pritzker administration is that, in the state’s least-vaccinated region, the vaccination pace is at its highest level since the spring. The south region covers 20 counties spread from roughly Mount Vernon to Illinois’ southern tip and east to the Indiana line. When adjusting for population differences, a Tribune analysis found the southern region is now averaging 208 shots delivered a day, per 100,000 residents. That’s the highest current pace of any region.

The south region’s increase in vaccination may be spurred by more sobering figures out of the same area, which is seeing the state’s biggest rises in hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations are among the best markers for tracking the severity of the pandemic, because overall case numbers can vary based on who decides to get tested and when. Hospitalizations have been rising across the state since early July, but the increase is steeper in regions outside the Chicago area.

In the south region, for example, the rate of occupied hospital beds per 100,000 residents had dropped below 2 in June. That rate has jumped to nearly 40, nearly as high as it was at the peak of the fall surge in that region.

The rise in hospitalizations has tightened the space available in hospitals, particularly in the south region, which reported just five beds in intensive care units available as of midnight Thursday.

Of the state’s 10 other regions, half are averaging fewer than 20% of their ICU beds available, which is one of the thresholds the Illinois Department of Public Health uses to consider mitigations. That includes Chicago (17% available), suburban Cook County (15%) and Lake- McHenry counties (15%).

Also Friday, the state reported 14 more deaths, bringing the total number the state has attributed to the virus to 23,889, with an additional 2,531 deaths listed as probable.

A Tribune analysis of the data shows the average daily number of deaths has climbed to nearly 25 a day, close to the peak during the spring 2021 surge. During the darkest days of the pandemic, last fall, the virus was killing an average of more than 150 Illinoisans a day.