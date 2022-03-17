Court ruling clears way for 60 new craft cannabis grower licenses in Illinois

CHICAGO — Illinois has won a court order to award 60 new craft cannabis growing licenses, allowing a major expansion of the industry to newcomers. The development came as a judge lifted the injunction that had held up awarding the licenses until litigation was settled.

Sangamon County Judge Gail Noll on Monday restored the applications of 11 applicants who had sued, challenging their disqualifications by the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

The agency may now reconsider those applications, and is expected to rank all applicants to see who qualifies for a license. In case of a tie among top scorers, the department would hold a lottery to determine the winners.

The department issued a statement that it is evaluating the ruling “to determine the best way to move forward as quickly and efficiently as possible while maintaining our commitment to a fair and equitable licensing process.”

The department indicated it will post any updates on its adult use cannabis webpage, and will be in touch with all remaining applicants in the “near future.”

Craft growers hailed the decision as a major victory for applicants trying to get started in the business.

“This is a tremendous boost to the Illinois craft grow industry,” said Scott Redman, president of the Illinois Independent Craft Growers Association. “Hopefully, this will trigger the department to announce the winners, and we can get those licenses issued.”

Last summer, the state awarded the first 40 craft grower licenses, along with infuser and transporter licenses. As an indication of the difficulties in getting started in the cannabis industry, many of those businesses are still trying to get up and running.

The state was required by law to award another 60 craft grow licenses by Dec. 21, 2021, but was held up by court orders.

Another 185 dispensary licenses are held up by court orders while litigation challenging the application scoring process drags on. Many applicants complained that consultant KPMG scored identical submissions differently, and that white, wealthy, politically connected applicants did much better than minority applicants.

On Tuesday, state officials announced a new, simplified online application for 55 new dispensary licenses to be awarded this year. The new system will replace previous applications that required hundreds of pages and costly consultants and investments.

Currently, there are 21 licensed cannabis cultivation sites, and 110 retail stores in Illinois — far fewer than in most other states that have legalized marijuana, and with almost no minority owners.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0