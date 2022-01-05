Corps crafting $7.2M habitat project near Grafton

 Skip to main content
GRAFTON — A $7.2 million habitat restoration project has begun near Grafton by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District.

Luhr Brothers, Inc. of Columbia, Illinois, has been contracted to construct the Mississippi River habitat restoration project in Pool 26, between Upper Mississippi River Miles 207.5 — 211.5, in Madison and Jersey counties.

The work will include a notched, river training structure between Piasa and Eagle's Nest Islands, as well as four island rock rings. Construction began Dec. 1; the first part of the construction is expected to last up to eight weeks, pending weather.

The project is located within the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Mississippi River State Fish and Wildlife Area — specifically the Piasa Island Wildlife Management Area. The area's main emphasis is wetland management, with waterfowl as the primary species of concern.

Piasa and Eagle's Nest Islands are recognized as public use areas for hunting, fishing, boating and wildlife viewing. Several organizations — including Migratory Waterfowl Hunters Inc., Alton Motorboat Club, Alton Water Ski Club and the Illinois Federation for Outdoor Resources — are active within the project area.

Funded through the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program, the work is designed to coordinate "the development and enhancement" of the Upper Mississippi River system, with primary emphasis on habitat restoration projects and resource monitoring, according to the corps which is partnering with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources on the project.

According to information from the corps, human activity over the past two centuries within the Upper Mississippi River basin, floodplain and channel has altered the hydrology and biotic communities historically present in the area. That has reduced the diversity and quality of side channel and backwater habitat while reducing the acreage of island habitat historically present in the area.

