Corporate diversity, accountability focus of Chicago conference

CHICAGO — Recruiting people of color for roles in the corporate world and accountability in hiring will be discussed by chief executives and other business leaders during an event hosted by Chicago-based Diversity MBA.
The 15th Annual National Business Leaders Virtual Conference and Awards Gala will be held Wednesday and Thursday.
Hiring trends, teaching people of color seeking jobs corporate insight on how to land them and successfully climbing the corporate ladder also will be discussed during the conference.
Other topics will include social justice issues and what diversity, inclusion and equity in the workplace really looks like, and changing company culture to ensure accountability, equity and measurable progress is made.
Jobseekers also will be able to connect with representatives from companies considered the best places for women and people of color to work.
"Our conference offers real engagement between c-suite executives from major corporations who share real-life insights, challenges and trends in diversity practices with job seekers and students to enable them to successfully navigate the career process from landing the interview, getting the job and taking their career to the next level," said Pamela A. McElvane, Diversity MBA chief executive.
Registration runs through Tuesday.
